Cincinnati transfer safety Jiquan Sanks commits to Indiana

Indiana football landed its second pledge at safety on Sunday with the commitment of Cincinnati transfer safety Jiquan Sanks.

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety, Sanks was one of over a dozen prospective portal prospects in Bloomington over the weekend visiting Indiana. Sanks commits to head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility remaining.

MORE: Transfer Portal Thread | Indiana football transfer portal tracker | Indiana football’s transfer portal wish list: A position-by-position breakdown of 2026 needs

Over two seasons with the Bearcats, Sanks tallied 92 total tackles, five passes defended, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

This past season, Sanks, a native of Columbus, Georgia, appeared in 12 contest — starting seven of them. He recorded 50 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and registered four passes defended while forcing a fumble as well.

Sanks was used all over the place by Cincinnati in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Sanks logged his most snaps this past season (242) within eight yards of the line of scrimmage. He also logged 207 snaps at free safety and 56 snaps in the slot for the Bearcats.

On the official Cincinnati football roster, Sanks was listed at the ‘STAR’ position, the spot the most closely resembles Indiana’s ‘ROVER’ spot. With his versatility, Sanks could likely fit into either the safety position or in the Hoosiers’ nickel spot.

With Indiana safeties Louis Moore and Devan Boykin out of eligibility following the 2025 season, as well as the potential for Amare Ferrell to leave for the NFL Draft, safety was a position of importance entering portal season.

Now with Sanks, as well as Wisconsin transfer safety Preston Zachman in the fold for 2026, the Hoosiers’ safety spot is beginning to take shape.

Sanks is rated as the No. 422 overall player in the portal and the No. 46-ranked player at his position.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.