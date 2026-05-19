Clemens Sokolov signs with Indiana, brings 'legitimate Big Ten size' to Hoosiers

2026 German center Clemens Sokolov has officially signed with Indiana, the program announced on Tuesday.

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Sokolov is a 7-foot and 230-pound center who averaged 6.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23 minutes per game in Pro B Germany.

“Clemens has legitimate Big Ten size and plays hard every night,” Indiana head coach Darian DeVrie said. “He is long and physical on the defensive end, has good touch with both hands around the basket, and has shown competitiveness on the glass as he continues to add strength.”

In 2024-25 for Wuerzburg, Sokolov averaged 5.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game.

Observations: 4 thoughts on new Indiana commit Clemens Sokolov

He also has experience playing for Germany in the FIBA U17 World Cup (2024) and FIBA U18 World Cup (2025).

Sokolov is expected to be more of a developmental big, but someone who may find his way into spot minutes at times throughout the season.

He joins a four-man 2026 class that includes four-star wings Vaughn Karvala and Trevor Manhertz and four-star guard Prince-Alexander Moody.

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