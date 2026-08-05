Coach Q&A: Curt Cignetti recaps day one of Indiana football fall camp

Indiana football officially started their first day of Fall Camp today as they gear up for the 2026 season. The Hoosiers are coming off an undefeated where they won the Big Ten and National Championship.

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with reporters after the first practice concluded.

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Below is the full Q&A plus transcript.

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Opening Statement: All right, back at it. Day one, nobody got injured, the flow was good, ball wasn’t on the ground. Watch your tape, make a few critiques, assessments, and move on to day two.

I think it’s a really important camp for us because we haven’t had the opportunity to get all of our people together. Had a lot of guys out in spring ball, the continuity, guys that we think we’ll be counting on. Now there’s gonna be a lot of competition and anybody can play winning football will play, but we need to get the guys out there working together. And then some of the new guys, the older guys, and a few of them were hurt. Kind of get them assimilated into how we do things. So the goal is being to develop players, develop position groups, individually, collectively, develop intangibles as we get closer to game one. And the team mindset and identity, so that we’re ready to play football and play the way we wanna play. So today was a decent start.

Q: With Stephen Daley coming back, obviously the court’s gonna open the door for players like him to return. But what was that process like from your side, to bring him back, a player like that, and then what do you feel like his timeline is to return from the injury he suffered last year?

CIGNETTI: Yeah, I think that it’s a potential opportunity to get better. Nobody really has a crystal ball and knows what the future holds. Stephen would have been cleared for camp. He’s in pretty good shape. We’ll have a plan for his return to play. We’re not in a hurry, in a rush. We’ll bring him along, evaluate it day by day. And if it works out for him long term, I think it’s a great thing because here’s a guy, you talk about helping people and opportunities. Here’s a guy that played at Kent State, and then came to us last fall. And it really took him three to four games before he started to get the hang of it.

When playing a key role, and then became the most dominant defensive lineman in the Big Ten, led the Big Ten in TFL’s of 19, suffers the injury. So ends up not getting drafted, and so on and so forth. So if it all works out, and he can participate and help this football team, then his life could change. But I know one thing about him, he’ll give it his best shot. He really will, and we’ll just see what happens.

Q: Just to follow up on just the idea of, you talked about having a plan. And I know you’d never rush a player sort of prematurely in general. But also for him, how advantageous is it going into what looks like a pretty deep room, so that he is gonna have time to really sort of ramp up. He’s got a lot of depth around him, a lot of impact players and experience around him. You don’t feel like anybody’s ever gotten, even maybe he’s got to press to get back to you soon.

CIGNETTI: Well, whether we had really good depth there or not, I think the return to play doesn’t really change a whole lot, because you don’t wanna throw a guy out there till he’s ready where he gets hurt, you know what I mean? So, and then there’ll be competition, and guys that can play winning football, they’ll play.

Q: Yeah, just for clarification on Daley, we saw him out there. He looked like he was going through all the drills. Is he 70%, 80%, what is he right now?

CIGNETTI: I don’t think I could put a percentage on it. I mean, he looks pretty good, and he’s on a modified program.Where he’ll dress up and practice, participate in some individual right now, no 11 on 11, and then get with the strength and conditioning staff. You know, who will bring him along till they feel confident he’s ready to go. And that could be, who knows? Practice for next week, I don’t know.But I don’t think it’s gonna be real, real long, because, I mean, he was training to be ready for next year, it looks like he’s in pretty good shape.

Q: So is him playing in the opener, is that even a possibility?

CIGNETTI: I haven’t even thought of that, I mean, I’m really focused on developing this team and getting up there and watching today’s tape, putting tomorrow’s practice schedule together, and taking this team as far as we can in fall camp. And I haven’t thought that far ahead.

Q: The defensive, just the defensive line overall. How dominant can they become in time?

CIGNETTI: We have guys that have played football that are experienced guys. But you get better, you get worse, you never stay the same. And you get out what you put in. And I got two really good coaches there, Pat Kuntz and Budda Williams, and Bryant does a great job. And so there’s a lot of TFLs and sacks returning, tackles, things of that nature. But look, humble and hungry is the only way, I know, okay?

Q: Coach, what were your thoughts coming out of summer with the summer program under Tyson Brown? Do you like what you see, and how are the guys looking?

CIGNETTI: Yeah, most definitely. I think we made some very significant strides. When you look at the numbers, GPS, body fat, vertical jump, things of that nature, the results really speak for themselves. Very pleased.

Q: Coach, what’s your opinion of going into a season not having to think about redshirts anymore, and how does that impact your roster?

CIGNETTI: I haven’t really thought about that either. Now, I will say this, I didn’t think a lot about it last year either, because if a guy could help a team win, great play winning football, you better play him. Because you could go into portal year two, or year four, year three, right? Now it’s five for five, so it’s a little different ball game. It’s a good rule.

Q: Yeah, coach. Josh Hoover, what do you see out of him in day one? And I guess, what’s the trajectory for him going forward?

CIGNETTI: I was watching kind of like so many different guys, but it appeared that he finished practice a lot. Saw him make a few nice throws at the end. Should make a couple more plays too.

Q: On AJ Harris, what made him desirable coming out of the portal from Penn State?And what’s the outlook for him throughout fall camp?

CIGNETTI: Yeah, D’Angelo Ponds going out early, so we needed another experienced player there. I’m high on Gandy, who we full go next week. Jamari Sharpe, really done a great job. He’s our number one guy. And AJ Harris has the abilities, looking for the consistent, day in, day out consistency, play in, play out consistency.

Q: With the amount of guys that were out, starters that were out in the spring, trying to reiterate in this fall. Does that change how you approach, how much time you wanna give the ones, and how much time you just rotate over two, is it a thing like that?

CIGNETTI: Not a lot, I don’t think. Now, our overall numbers by position do affect that rep count.Right now, it appears that we’re in pretty good shape number wise. So we always increase the reps with the ones as we go. And start to decrease the reps with the threes. But no, I think right now, it’s identifying who can do what. And by the end of camp, what we think the roles are going into the first game. And making sure we have enough quality depth, and that we’re utilizing our best 11 as effectively as we can.

Q: Coach, I recognize the broadness of this question a bit, but how do you judge what a good practice is? Because sometimes the nature of competition is one guy does well, another guy struggles.

CIGNETTI: Yeah, I kind of look at the first practice, just the flow.All right, did we have any major organizational snafus? Was the ball on the ground a lot? Like this, a lot of times early in camp, spring ball, working new centers, center snaps can be an issue, six, eight balls on the ground. We didn’t have that today, and the flow was good, the competition was good. I thought the guys did a decent job of sustaining practice. I didn’t think they got overly fatigued, but I think it was a very manageable practice, and nobody got hurt, so yeah.

Q: Just as kind of a positional question, I know it’s early, but you had three linebackers you felt really good about last season. You got two of those back. Who maybe are you looking at? I know you’ve got some depth and safety too, but who are you maybe looking at behind Rolijah and Isaiah as players that you play?

CIGNETTI: We’re looking at a lot of them. We got some older guys and we got some younger guys, so we’ll see who steps up. I thought Jacob Savage did some nice things at the end of spring and had a really good summer. Henry Ohlinger hurt, Ja’Dyn Williams had a nice summer. And we got Otzinger and Turner and PJ Nelson and McConnell all back. So we’ll see.

Q: You noticed a difference between Charlie Becker between this time last year and now, and you mentioned kind of the body of the work that he has that he put together. How has that impacted him, and how do you see him kind of take a step forward and build on that?

CIGNETTI: Yeah, well he’s playing with more confidence and belief. And I thought he had a pretty good camp last year. Maybe the biggest change is how we look at him, all right? He was just a guy who needed an opportunity. He was a special teams demon for us in ’24. And early in the year when he got in the games, he took advantage of his opportunities. And then when Sarratt got hurt, that was our leading receiver seven last eight games. Had a great summer, too. All right, thanks, guys.

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