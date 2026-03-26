Coach Q&A: Curt Cignetti talks Indiana's start to spring practice

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media Thursday following Indiana’s first day of spring practice.

Observations from day one of Indiana football spring practice

Below is his full Q&A, as well as a complete transcript of the conversation.

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