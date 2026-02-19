Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Coach Q&A: Darian DeVries previews clash with Purdue

Browning Headshotby: Zach Browning35 minutes agoZachBrowning17

Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries spoke with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of Indiana’s Friday clash at No. 7 Purdue.

Below is his full Q&A.

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like