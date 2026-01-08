Skip to main content
Indiana
Join Now

Coach Q&A: Darian DeVries reacts to Indiana Basketball's win against Maryland

6I5A5606by: Drew Rosenberg43 minutes agodrew_rosenberg2

Indiana basketball head coach Darian DeVries spoke with the media Wednesday night following Indiana’s win against Maryland.

Below is his full Q&A.

(On3+): Instant Analysis: Three takeaways from Indiana Basketball’s 84-66 win over Maryland

Watch on Youtube! Hit that Subscribe button please!

Not yet a member of TheHoosier?  Join our community for 50% off your first year and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including XFacebookYouTubeSpotifyApple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts

You may also like