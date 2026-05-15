Coach Q&A: Indiana coaches Curt Cignetti, Darian DeVries speak at 'Victory & Vision: A Night with IU Athletics'

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti and basketball coach Darian DeVries spoke to the media on Thursday night at the Victory & Vision: A Night with IU Athletics fan event that took place in Carmel (IN).

Both coaches spoke to the media about their individual rosters, the upcoming season, summer plans for each team, and more.

Video: President Trump, Curt Cignetti and players speak during Indiana’s visit to White House

Watch full Q&As from both Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti and basketball coach Darian DeVries

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