Coaches Q&A: Curt Cignetti and Darian DeVries speak before Hoosiers at Huber's event

At the Hoosiers at Huber’s NIL event in Clark County, Indiana, Curt Cignetti and Darian DeVries spoke to the media. To hear all that they said, check out the videos below.

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