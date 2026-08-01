College sports chaos continues. Which IU football players could return after Colorado court ruling?

Could Indiana football receive unexpected veteran reinforcements ahead of the 2026 season? Well, a ruling from a U.S. District Court judge in Colorado could possibly allow for that, as Judge Charlotte Sweeney declared that every class of 2022 student-athlete will be eligible for the 2026-27 academic year, regardless of if their four-year eligibility had already expired.

This was the ruling in one of the many lawsuits filed against the NCAA this summer, challenging the decision that the “5 in 5” eligibility regulations won’t include graduating seniors from this year and will begin with the high school class of 2023, rather than 2022.

But with Judge Sweeney’s decision, all members of the class of 2022 are eligible, at least before any other action occurs by the NCAA, making several Hoosier football players from last season eligible for this one as well.

There is no guarantee that this ruling will be upheld and continue to be enforceable as we draw closer to the season, but at this very moment, everyone gets a fifth year of eligibility

.

>> Join TheHoosier today for $1 and get 50% OFF an annual subscription <<

The decision read: “All persons in the United States who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division I sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA’s prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season, and are therefore barred from playing a fifth season due to the NCAA’s adoption and immediate implementation of the Five-Year Eligibility Rule.”

For basketball information on this, see here.

The Hoosiers who are eligible, based on the court ruling, are as follows:

Linebacker Aiden Fisher

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt

Wide receiver Jonathan Brady

Tight end Holden Staes

Defensive end Stephen Daley

Defensive end Kellan Wyatt

Punter Mitch McCarthy

Now, obviously Fisher and Sarratt aren’t coming back because they were NFL draft picks, while Brady and McCarthy have already signed undrafted free agent contracts with pro teams as well. This leaves Staes, Daley and Wyatt as the possible additions for Indiana’s 2026 roster.

There are currently 104 spots on the roster at the moment, which is one below the 105-player limit for college football teams this season. There are no scholarship limits, as each program can give up to 105 scholarships if they so choose. This obviously isn’t the case, and there are walk-ons on the team, but as far as potential scholarship issues, there won’t be any.

But with only one roster spot available, Indiana can currently only add one of Staes, Daley or Wyatt unless they decide to have a walk-on lose his roster spot. Both would be returning from season-ending injuries as well, which adds another layer of complexity even if they are believed to be recovered by now.

It’s important to note that with the news being so fresh, there’s no indication that IU is looking to add a player, while there’s no sign that any of the three potential options are interested in coming back. Obviously it would make sense to have one of them return if they can’t find a professional roster spot, but all this is still speculation at this point.

Staes appears to be the most logical option to return, as Indiana is fairly thin at tight end with four freshmen making up the depth at that position. For Daley and Wyatt, Indiana brought in Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor from Kansas State to fill those roles, while Josh Burnham and Daniel Ndukwe are also great options on the edge as well.

If Daley and Wyatt were to return (which would still require opening up roster spots), then the defensive end position would become extremely crowded, and while depth is a good thing, the extent to which it would be could be overwhelming.

This leaves Staes as the most logical option, although again, it’s still too early to tell if there is mutual interest with fall camp starting on Wednesday. This is a very volatile situation, and things could change by the minute regarding whether Judge Sweeney’s ruling will stand.

In response to yesterday’s news, the NCAA put out the following statement:

“Without targeted intervention from Congress, college sports cannot set nationwide rules everyone can play by and without Congress, failed professionals will continue to use college sports as a fallback option — robbing the next class of young athletes of college scholarships. It is long past time leaders across college sports call for the immediate passage of the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act — a bill supported by student-athlete leaders, Democrats, Republicans and NCAA schools from all three divisions. Today’s rulings and the chaos they bring to college sports are exactly why it’s time to pass this bill.”

With the Protect College Sports Act mentioned, it’s also important to note that both the Big Ten and SEC now officially support the bill as drafted in its current form. This wasn’t always the case, but now the top two conferences in the country are on board and could potentially sway Congress to approve the legislation.

If it passes, it will certainly be met with lawsuits as well, creating even more chaos than what already exists. But as of right now, the high school class of 2022 is eligible for the upcoming season, which could allow Indiana to add players from its 2025 national title team.

As always, TheHoosier.com will have updates as they become available on this ever-changing situation.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.