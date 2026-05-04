Contract details for each of Indiana's 2026 NFL Draft picks and undrafted signees

Indiana totaled a record number of NFL Draft picks in 2026, and as a result will have several 2025 national champions making seven and even eight-figure salaries during their rookie seasons this fall.

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No. 1 overall selection Fernando Mendoza highlights the group with one of the most lucrative rookie contracts in NFL history. The title for the highest-paid newcomer ever still belongs to Sam Bradford in 2010, but Mendoza’s fully guaranteed deal is worth over $50 million, which means that the former IU signal-caller will break the record for most guaranteed money given to an NFL rookie.

He’ll be the 23rd-highest paid quarterback in the league this fall, putting him on the lower end for projected starters, should Mendoza earn that role for Las Vegas over Kirk Cousins.

But the big money doesn’t stop with the quarterback, as Omar Cooper Jr’s contract if fully guaranteed at over $17 million, while the rest of the Hoosiers will also be making the designated salary for their respective draft pick as mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

No other rookie deals are fully guaranteed besides Mendoza and Cooper who went in the first round, as the other six draft picks will have contracts that will see the majority of the money paid out through performance-based incentives.

Officially, Indiana’s draft picks haven’t signed their rookie contracts, but because of the set value at each draft position, Sportrac.com can project exactly what these former Hoosiers will be making.

With that, here are each of the contract details for IU’s 2026 NFL selections.

Fernando Mendoza (QB, No. 1 overall – Raiders)

4 years, $57.2 million (fully guaranteed) + 5th-year option

$38.1 million signing bonus

$10.4 million first-year salary

Omar Cooper Jr. (WR, No. 30 overall – Jets)

4 years, $17.4 million (fully guaranteed) + 5th-year option

$9.1 million signing bonus

$3.1 million first-year salary

D’Angelo Ponds (CB, No. 50 overall – Jets)

4 years, $9.8 million

$3.6 million signing bonus

$1.7 million first-year salary

Kaelon Black (RB, No. 90 overall – 49ers)

4 years, $6.8 million

$1.4 million signing bonus

$1.2 million first-year salary

Elijah Sarratt (WR, No. 115 overall – Ravens)

4 years, $5.4 million

$1.1 million signing bonus

$1.1 million first-year salary

Riley Nowakowski (TE, No. 169 overall – Steelers)

4 years, $4.6 million

$443,000 signing bonus

$996,000 first-year salary

Pat Coogan (OL, No. 194 overall – Titans)

4 years, $4.5 million

$279,000 signing bonus

$955,000 first-year salary

Aiden Fisher (LB, No. 243 overall – Texans)

4 years, $4.3 million

$128,000 signing bonus

$917,000 first-year salary

Undrafted free agents

All six of Indiana’s undrafted free agents are expected to make the same amount to begin their NFL careers. In accordance with standard UDFA contracts, they’ll earn a base salary of $885,000, which is the rookie minimum. Each contract is worth a total of $3.1 million over three years, although usually just $50,000 is guaranteed in year one. Here’s the list of the free agent signings from IU:

These six signees total 14 different Hoosiers who will be making NFL money in 2026. Some will earn more than others, of course, but they all contributed to a historic class of Hoosiers who aim to boost the profile of Indiana in the pros.

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