Curt Cignetti and Indiana not swaying from the details to open spring practice: 'Your practice standards and the things that you preach are important'

66 days. That’s the time spent off the field for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana football program between its last game and first spring practice. So as Thursday ushered in the start of the new season, it also officially closed the book on the previous chapter — an undefeated 16-0 year.

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Just as he always does, Curt Cignetti was all about the details — no change from the personality that led him to a 27-2 record in his first two years at Indiana.

“There was some good, some bad, some ugly, as always,” said Cignetti on Thursday. “Every day we want to get better.”

Whether it’s practice plans, meetings, walkthroughs or games, Cignetti has his system down to a science. Anything that disrupts that is unwelcomed ‘noise’. The standard and culture that was set on the details two years ago still holds true, no matter what level of success he’s led this program to.

And on Thursday, that’s all his focus was on.

“Day one is in the books and day two is coming up Saturday, and I thought we moved around pretty well and the drill organization was good, which is what I had my eye on,” Cignetti said. “When you’ve got that many new guys it’s sort of your practice standards and the things that you preach that are important to you about playing winning football.”

Those new guys — 17 transfers and 19 of their 22-man freshman class on campus — have never been and won’t be associated with that national championship team, at least in Cignetti’s eyes.

So much so that when the new arrivals got on campus during Indiana’s playoff run, Cignetti kept them separated from the team. Different team meetings, different interactions — they weren’t even with the team during the national championship celebration in Bloomington.

And in all actuality, there have only been a few weeks with this roster fully together.

With the extended 2025 season, the only tweak Cignetti made to his spring plan was beginning spring practice a week later — more for the returners.

“We made some adjustments because we played our last game on January 19th, so we didn’t start training the veterans, returning veterans, for a couple weeks. We gave them some extra time off,” Cignetti said. “Last year we started spring football practice before spring break, so we’re starting later. We’ve tried to get a blow in there, so to speak, and still get right on the new guys and get the young guys involved as quickly as possible, too.”

Despite the extra week — or so — off, it hasn’t stopped the offseason injuries from popping up. Whether it’s freshmen or notable returners who are dinged up, or players recovering from injuries last season, there’s limited bodies for Cignetti over the next few weeks.

Observations from day one of Indiana football spring practice

“I think it’s been a nice balance,” said Cignetti. “I mean, the biggest challenge right now, to be quite honest with you, is we have 49 defensive players out there right now. We’ve got some pretty good depth at some positions. We have 33 on offense right now. We’ve got seven guys out for spring ball. At least five of them we’re counting on to contribute, many of them start. Good players.

“So we’re short right now on the offensive line. We’ve got one guy that’s limited, so I’ll count him as a half. We’ve got 11 and a half offensive linemen, and we’ve got three guys at tight end that are out for the spring. One of the young tight ends was flexed out his whole high school career, so I’ll count him as a half. We’ve got one and a half tight ends and 11 and a half offensive linemen and we’re rolling through groups.

“Defensively we have 18 defensive linemen, between D-ends, D-tackles, good young players, good old players, and we’re playing three groups. So do the math.”

Cignetti knows nobody will feel sorry for Indiana. He knows more eyes are on this program than ever before. The success that he’s built in short time has elevated the program to a legitimate national title contender every year moving forward.

That doesn’t come easy and he knows you can’t and won’t win the offseason on day one of spring camp. But, tendencies start then and so do the standards. And that’s what his priorities are with the new group taking the field.

“The most important thing is we get our work in, and if we’ve got to move a guy or two over to offense to help us get the work in so we can keep developing as a football team, we will.

“Right now, all we’re going to try to do is get as much juice, squeeze as much juice out of this group as we can this spring and take them as far as we can.”

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