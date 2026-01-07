Curt Cignetti, Dan Lanning headline elite coaching matchup to decide national title berth

At the top of the list of career winning percentages among current head coaches at the FBS level, two names stand above the rest.

Cignetti leads the way with a 44-6 (.880) record, while Lanning is right behind him with a 48-7 (.873) mark. You could make a very strong argument that Cignetti and Lanning are the two best head coaches in the sport, and they’ll meet for a second time in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Both No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon are elite on the field, as spectacular players have allowed the Hoosiers and Ducks to advance to the final four of the CFP. But possibly even more important than the personnel on the field is coaching, and the Peach Bowl presents as a heavyweight fight between two incredible leaders of their respective programs.

“Coach Lanning — I said so before when we played earlier in the year — one of the young superstars in the coaching profession,” Cignetti told the media Saturday.

“I think he’s 26-2 the last two years. And really an excellent football team — offense, defense and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Will be a big challenge.”

And it’s not just what Cignetti has seen on tape. He got to experience Lanning’s level of coaching back in October, and despite the Hoosiers winning by double digits, he still made a point to mention how much Lanning impresses him as a young coach.

Even with a 25-year age gap (64 vs. 39), Cignetti and Lanning have more in common than you might think. Their styles of coaching might be a little different, but the foundations for both are extremely similar. They’re both all about hard work, a commitment to excellence, and a love of the “process” to becoming a great football team.

Both Cignetti and Lanning are Nick Saban disciples, as Cignetti was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2007-11, while Lanning worked as a graduate assistant in 2015.

Lanning called his year in Tuscaloosa “getting his doctorate in football,” with Cignetti adding that he learned more in his first year under Saban than any of his previous seasons as an assistant elsewhere.

Because of a shared mentor, Cignetti and Lanning have the utmost respect for each other, with their successes as Big Ten coaches only driving more praise from each other.

“Got an unbelievable amount of respect for Coach Cignetti and the job that he’s done at Indiana,” Lanning said. “You watch this team on film — obviously we got to experience it firsthand — this is one of, if not the best-coached teams in college football.”

Cignetti and Lanning have obviously had tremendous success off the field, but they’re also incredible leaders of men. Players on both Indiana and Oregon consistently talk about how rewarding it is to play for them, with the Hoosiers seemingly mentioning Cignetti each and every time they meet with the media.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

“Coach Cig’s leadership is one of those things that’s easy to get behind. He’s about his business. He’s going to be serious about everything that he does — football-related and even in life. He wants to see his guys improve, make those strides to become better players and better men at the end of the day,” running back Kaelon Black said Monday.

And he’s not the only one who’s shared a similar sentiment. Players from both the offense and defense have mentioned just how impressive Cignetti is at leading his team — not just with the X’s and O’s, but respecting them as young men and being someone they want to play for each and every day.

“I just know Coach Cig is one of a kind. I’ve been around the way he handles the team and takes that leadership role and owns that,” linebacker Isaiah Jones told reporters Tuesday.

“He just instills confidence in his team, and that’s something I feed off of. I know a lot of guys feed off that. And when you have a coach that’s that confident and believes in you with no doubt, I mean, that makes your guys play their hearts out for the guy.”

Lanning garners similar praise from his team, as he’s built a perennial winner in Eugene that values the same things that Indiana prides itself on. A lot of it goes back to their tenures at Alabama, with both Peach Bowl coaches learning from arguably the greatest coach in the history of college football.

Indiana and Oregon’s players aren’t just impressed by the résumé each coach possesses, but how they carry themselves on and off the field. Specifically in preparation, there are few coaches like Cignetti or Lanning, and players respond to that.

“Coach Lanning does a great job of preparing us,” Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said.

“He’s a guy who likes to talk to other coaches — not many coaches will put their pride aside and learn from others — and Coach Lanning does a great job of doing that.”

Their paths met once before back in Week 7, but on the biggest stage each coach has faced up to this point, Cignetti’s Hoosiers and Lanning’s Ducks will battle for a spot in the 2026 national championship game.

Both have had incredible seasons, and both are at the top of the coaching profession, but only one will survive and advance to Miami to potentially secure a first national championship for their respective school.

When the players take the field in Atlanta in the Peach Bowl, they’ll be doing so for two of the best coaches college football has to offer. Cignetti and Lanning might be from different generations, but their ability to coach at a high level is strikingly similar.

Both were, and continue to be, influenced by their time at Alabama under Saban, but on Friday, it’s mano a mano.

Cignetti vs. Lanning, Indiana vs. Oregon.

We’ve seen it before, but this time, a trip to the national championship is on the line. The matchup of the Hoosiers and Ducks has all the intrigue on the field, but the bigger story may lie in who’s manning the sidelines for each team.

