Curt Cignetti is still learning the 'buttons to push' with this Indiana team. But through week one of spring practice, he's 'starting to get a beat on every guy in the program'

Indiana is one week into spring camp and one thing is a priority above all else for Curt Cignetti — figuring out which buttons to press for his new group.

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Offensively, Indiana lost a starting quarterback, its top two rushers, top two receivers and four of the top five, its starting center and a rotational offensive lineman. That’s a lot to recover from.

Defensively, it was four of the top six tacklers from last year and eight critical players from either a starting or depth standpoint.

Indiana added 17 transfers and then have 19 members of its 22-signee 2026 class on campus this spring. While Cignetti’s goals during the spring are to typically lay back and focus on the details, he’s now tasked with figuring out his group at a different pace than before.

“We can’t make progress fast enough with all the new people we have in our program,” Cignetti said. “Kind of treat every practice sort of like it’s a game. We got 13 practices and try to prepare the same way in terms of the things we demand on the practice field so we can form winning habits and get rid of losing habits and kind of clean our ball up.”

From year one to two, much of the same core returned for the Hoosiers. And there were numerous leftovers from the James Madison group that came with Cignetti the year prior. This offseason was different.

Indiana has just one JMU player left on the roster; Tyrique Tucker. While there are still numerous returnees from the past two years who understand what the expectations, standard and culture need to be, the sense of urgency to get all of the newcomers up to speed is the new challenge for this staff.

“I kind of wanna be the example and set the standard,” Tucker said. “I know what the standard is and hopefully everybody else rise to that standard and just try to show them a prime example and try to lead by example.”

Following a 16-0 season and National Championship, the bar is at an all-time high, but it’s also an important moment to understand that it’s easy to lift the foot off the gas.

“You gotta be humble and hungry, and nothing good in life comes easy,” Cignetti stressed. “What’s cheap won’t last, and what lasts ain’t cheap. So, you gotta pay the price.”

That price is an even greater focus on the details. Indiana is no longer the hunter, it is the hunted. There’s a process in place to sustain the level of success its had through two seasons, but Curt Cignetti has been vocal about his desire to continue raising the level of expectations — and the responsibility will eventually fall on the players to meet that level of expectation.

“I’ve been in the program pretty much longer than anybody else on the team,” Tucker added. “I understand what the coaches demand from us and what we should demand for ourselves and just the work that it took to get here. Nothing comes overnight, it’s a process. And I just kind of try to show the way and be more vocal because I know that guys are looking at me. And this team needs that and I feel like I can do that.”

While no season is won during the first week of spring practice, there are little steps to take and build on in order to find success during the season. Cignetti’s first hurdle? Finding out what makes each player tick.

He’s doing just that.

“I’m starting to get a beat on every guy in the program right now,” Cignetti said. “Where they’re at in terms of their development, and what buttons to push, to help them become the best they can be.”

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