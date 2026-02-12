Curt Cignetti opens up on juggling CFP title run and building Indiana’s 2026 roster: 'I'd sleep three hours'

Throughout Indiana’s national championship run, Curt Cignetti wasn’t just building toward a 2025 title — he was working tirelessly to put the Hoosiers in position to win in 2026.

That might seem ridiculous, and perhaps it is, but with the way the college football calendar is set up, Indiana was working for the success of two seasons simultaneously.

Two seasons, two teams, and two completely different courses of action. But it all had to be done in a finite period of time.

The transfer portal opened Jan. 2, a day after the Hoosiers were victorious in the Rose Bowl, and closed Jan. 16, days before IU was to play for a national championship in Miami. Throughout this time, Indiana was hosting portal recruits and looking to secure commitments for the 2026 season.

Cignetti talked about it during the playoff run, but he opened up more in an interview with Bison Drops, a part of Indiana’s NIL collective. He mentioned how he and the staff had to juggle an intense workload during this time, but just like the national championship — Indiana also won in the transfer portal, ensuring a shot at a successful future.

“I probably had four straight nights going into whether it was the Oregon game — I think it was maybe — where I’d sleep three hours,” Cignetti explained.

Indiana’s head coach is certainly known for putting in a large amount of hours into running his program, but this is Cignetti taking it to the next level. He understood the importance of both situations and met them head-on — even if it meant a large lack of rest.

He mentioned that everything was in a rush, and he had to catch up somehow. This meant he cut out sleep, or any time away from the office for that matter, and prioritized preparing for the playoff games, with a close second being portal recruiting.

“You’ve got a week to prepare for an opponent, generally speaking, right? And everything is a rush because you’re always working to find the edge, and time is limited,” he said.

“Now you add official visits into that mix, which has taken up six hours of your Sunday and then a few more hours of your Monday, right? And all of a sudden you’re behind. Where do you catch up? When do you catch up? Maybe you’re staying later at night. You’re not sleeping as much.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of this sacrifice and tireless effort, Indiana not only won its first-ever national championship, it secured the No. 1 transfer class of every FBS program.

That’s just absurd. Winning the national championship while also out-recruiting everyone else in the portal — that’s Cignetti at his finest.

The Hoosiers didn’t just pick up the best available players; they filled several holes left behind from the national title-winning team. With the “production over potential” mantra in mind, Cignetti believes he scored a class that could win another national title.

IU found its replacement for Fernando Mendoza in TCU quarterback Josh Hoover. “What he’s done speaks for itself,” Cignetti said.

Wide receiver was also a major position need, so Indiana picked up two talented transfers through the portal. Nick Marsh from Michigan State was described as a “warrior” by Cignetti, Tulane transfer while Shazz Preston “understands what it takes,” according to Indiana’s head coach.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cignetti said former Kansas State defensive end Tobi Osunsanami has “big-time twitch,” while the Penn State transfer cornerback AJ Harris “has put it on tape,” based on Cignetti’s evaluation of his production.

This year’s transfer class is entirely different, according to Cignetti, and it’s easy to understand why. With established success, the Hoosiers were able to recruit an entirely different level of talent while keeping the standard the same.

Players who wouldn’t have given IU a chance before are starting to come around to Cignetti and his staff, allowing Indiana to pick up exactly who they want based on character and production.

“These guys had a chance to see our success on the field, whereas the first class was kind of put together on dreams, promise, a leap of faith and vision,” Cignetti explained.

He believes that the incoming freshman class, as well as Indiana’s portal pickups, are “probably a notch above the class the year before because this class was put together.”

It allowed Indiana to remain as one of college football’s elite teams, but with the Hoosiers advancing all the way to the CFP national championship in mid-January, it added an interesting wrinkle to the entire situation.

“One important thing I didn’t realize was when you’re making that national championship run, you actually have two teams in the house,” Cignetti said, meaning that all of the incoming players were on campus while the 2025 team was practicing for the title game.

Indiana kept the players separate by design, but started training the 2026 roster right when they arrived. Preparation is always key for Cignetti, so beginning preparations for the next team up was incredibly important.

“We kept them separate because they were two separate teams. Yeah. So we had 19 high school guys and 17 transfers,” Cignetti explained.

“But they also get to experience what that winning looks like and the amount of work those guys put in on their current team.”

With 26 new players on top of a team poised to win it all, it was a hectic time immediately after the craziness of portal recruiting while preparing for playoff games. Cignetti has checked every single box, though, and now has his complete focus on the 2026 team’s preparation for spring ball.

With a national championship in the rearview mirror, Cignetti and the Hoosiers are full steam ahead toward winning back-to-back titles, but the head coach doesn’t see it that way. He views this season as a completely different journey and is focused on avoiding complacency at all costs.

The Hoosiers have more talent on the roster, and with a tenuous process behind him, Cignetti has proven that he didn’t just accomplish greatness during the CFP run — he’s prepared to keep winning year after year.

That was evident during his interview with Bison Drops, as Cignetti doesn’t win on the field, he’ll stop an nothing to win at anything that comes with being the head coach of Indiana football.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.