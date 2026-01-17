Curt Cignetti says he has no interest in NFL amid Indiana’s title run

Curt Cignetti put an end to any speculation about his future Saturday morning.

Amid growing discussion linking the Indiana head coach to potential NFL openings, Cignetti made it clear he has no interest in leaving college football, now or in the future.

“I’m not an NFL guy,” Cignetti said Saturday in Miami. “I made that decision a long time ago.”

The conversation surrounding Cignetti has emerged as Indiana has continued its surge through the postseason and into Monday night’s national championship game against Miami. Several national media figures floated Cignetti’s name as a potential candidate for NFL openings, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

National Championship Q&A: Indiana coaches, players preview title clash with Miami

Cignetti addressed those rumors rather directly Saturday.

“I made that decision a long time ago when I went with Chuck Amato to NC State in 2000,” Cignetti said. “I had a chance to go with the Packers. I declined the opportunity. I almost took it. That’s when I made the final decision, and I’ve always been more of a college football guy.”

Despite the speculation, there were no indications that Cignetti ever entertained the idea. His name surfaced purely in conjecture, driven by Indiana’s rapid rise and the visibility that comes with a national championship run.

Cignetti’s ties to college football run deep. He grew up around the sport and has spent nearly his entire life within it. Outside of that brief opportunity with Green Bay more than two decades ago, the professional game has never been a focus.

Cignetti signed an eight-year, $93 million contract extension in October that pays him an average of $11.6 million annually through the 2033 season, solidifying his long-term commitment to Indiana. The deal made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football and removed any uncertainty about his future in Bloomington.

Now, with the Hoosiers one win away from their first national championship, Cignetti’s attention remains squarely on the task at hand.

“You stay focused on the here and now, control the controllables, be detailed in your preparation,” Cignetti said. “That gives you the most confidence going in, gives you the best chance.”

In two seasons at Indiana, Cignetti is 26-2 and has orchestrated one of the most dramatic turnarounds in college football history. The Hoosiers will attempt to become the first 16-0 national champion since 1894 when they face Miami on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

As the spotlight intensifies, Cignetti has been consistent in his message.

He is not pursuing the NFL. He is not looking ahead. He is focused on making history at Indiana.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.