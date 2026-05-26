Curt Cignetti says these two transfers are 'really starting to take a step'

Among the positions Indiana needed to find a replacement for, the Stud — a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker position — was at the top of the list. After losing Kellan Wyatt, Mikail Kamara and Stephen Daley from a similar position last year, it was a high priority to bring in an athletic pass rusher off the edge.

Indiana did so by bringing in notable pass rushers like Tobi Osunsanmi, Chiddi Obiazor and Joshua Burnham.

With spring practice a month in the rearview mirror, Curt Cignetti has had some time to digest the four weeks or practice, and there were two names that stood out to him first.

“The two Kansas State guys, the D-ends [Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obiazor],” Cignetti told Athlon Sports. “I’ve noticed them really starting to take a (positive) step.”

Osunsanmi missed about half of the 2025 season due to an injury, so his arrival came with tempered expectations. Despite only playing six games last season, he finished with 20 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and a fumble recovery. His production was notable despite limited time on the field.

Over the course of four seasons with the Wildcats, Osunsanmi had 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 47 pressures in 36 career games played.

The production was there — and immediately he was a name that his new Indiana teammates pointed out. Throughout the spring, Osunsanmi got better and better and it culminated in a terrific spring game performance.

His former Kansas State teammate, Chiddi Obiazor, appeared in 12 games and earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod in 2025. He had 28 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

“I think both the K-State boys are really good,” said Carter Smith, the reining Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. “Tobi (Osunsanmi) is really quick and really swift off the edge, and he moves so fluid too. I just can’t wait to go up against him. And then, obviously, Chiddi (Obiazor) being the heavier set guy. Honestly, saw a spin move out of him today, kinda caught my eye, pretty impressed. So yeah, I can’t wait to get out there with him.”

Indiana’s defense looks to, once again, be dominant nationally. Last season it ranked 4th nationally in total defense in 2025, which included 2nd in tackles for loss, 2nd in rushing defense, 2nd in scoring defense, 2nd in opposing completion percentage, 3rd in turnovers forced, 6th in sacks and 8th in red zone defense.

Indiana allowed just three opponents to score over 20 points this season, leading to an average of just 11.1 points per game allowed. It held Ohio State to 10 points, Illinois to 10 points, Oregon to just one offensive touchdown in the first matchup during the regular season and Alabama to three points in the Rose Bowl.

In seven of Indiana’s 16 games, opponents were held to 10 points or less.

Osunsanmi and Obiazor look to continue that trend and be a major part of the defensive success again in 2026.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.