D'Angelo Ponds pick-6 to start the Peach Bowl was no surprise to Indiana. Why? 'They have a couple tells'by: Alec Lasley30 minutes agoallasleyRead In AppIndiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) and runs it back for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.Indiana set the tone early in the Peach Bowl with D'Angelo Ponds pick-6 and it's something they were ready for.