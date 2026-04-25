D'Angelo Ponds selected by New York Jets in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

D’Angelo Ponds becomes the third Hoosier taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the New York Jets selected the cornerback in the second round with the 50th overall selection. Ponds becomes the first corner from Indiana to be taken in the draft since Tracy Porter was selected in the second round in 2008, in another historic feat for the 2025-26 Hoosiers.

He joins Fernando Mendoza (No. 1 overall) and Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30 overall) as players from Indiana who were picked in the top-two rounds, with Ponds and Cooper teaming up with the Jets in New York. This marks the first-ever occurrence where IU has more than two players selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

Ponds played two seasons for the Hoosiers after transferring from James Madison where he played in 13 games as a freshman with Curt Cignetti‘s Dukes. A graduate of Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Fla, Ponds was a three-star recruit before committing to JMU. After the head coach took the IU job, Ponds followed and blossomed into one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten with Indiana.

The 5-foot-8 5/8 and 182-pound junior entered the draft after an All-Big Ten first team selection, while being a consensus All-American. Ponds was named both Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl defensive MVP, as he forced a key fumble against Alabama, while his game-opening pick-six against Oregon was one of the most memorable moments from Indiana’s national title run.

During the 2025 season, he totaled 60 tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. But for the majority of snaps, quarterbacks usually didn’t bother to look his way, or the receiver was completely covered altogether

“He might be the best player I’ve ever coached that was with me throughout his entire career in terms of consistency, production” Cignetti said ahead of the national championship game.

Ponds ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash, while totaling a 43.5-inch vertical jump. Among those with registered results on NFL.com, his 40 and vertical were each No. 1 among cornerbacks. His elite athleticism allows Ponds to be a disruptor to the fullest extent of the word, and he pairs that with phenomenal football IQ.

The only knock on Ponds’ NFL potential has been his size, but he knows that’s only an excuse. Ponds has the confidence that he can not only make up for his stature with physicality and speed, but become a top corner in the league.

“I have everything but the size. My skill set definitely makes up for whatever they talk about when it comes to size. I’m the most consistent and I have the highest football IQ. I know how to disguise coverages and bait quarterbacks into throwing things they shouldn’t” he mentioned during the NFL Combine.

Ponds’ selection in the second round confirms that NFL franchises believe him, as what he put on tape significantly outweighed any and all height concerns. With incredible talent and a will to win, Ponds could become one of the best pros from Indiana after he wrapped up a prolific career in Bloomington that produced a national championship.

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