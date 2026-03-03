Darian DeVries knows the game has evolved and is ready to bring 'unique' approach to Indiana with Ryan Carr: 'A really good eye for how to build a roster'

It’s been just two full days officially on the job for new Executive Director of Basketball Ryan Carr at Indiana but it’s already evident where and how he will look to improve the program heading into his first offseason in Bloomington.

Carr, who was officially introduced as the director last week by the program, had spent the previous 20 years with the Indiana Pacers — serving in numerous departments including video, scouting and player personnel.

On Monday, Carr made his first public comments since his arrival in Bloomington — joining Inside IU Basketball as the special guest.

“We have a great staff, they’re working really hard,” Carr told Don Fischer. “I’ve been super impressed with everything from on the court, organizational practice, seeing the walkthroughs, pre-game prep. The level of what goes on here is every bit of what I’m accustomed to with the Pacers … I couldn’t be more impressed with what I’m walking into.”

‘Executive Director’ translates to what is expected to be the GM of the program. A position that has become increasingly more important to the college basketball game with the emergence of NIL and the transfer portal, Carr’s experience in a front-office setting is something he’ll lean on.

As a source told TheHoosier.com — “There’s a real need right now for established, professional front-office processes in the college space, and that’s exactly what Ryan brings.”

While Carr’s role will evolve over time, the main goal and biggest impact early on will be his ability to evaluate talent while using his connections with agents to open up the door to additional opportunities with players.

“A great addition for us to add, with what we’re trying to do with how the game has evolved with the portal and NIL. He’s a huge addition,” Darian DeVries said on Monday. ” … for us recruiting and the connections he has throughout all the NBA teams to have a direct line to every organization to almost promote our guys from within.

“It’s something we definitely wanted to add and I think initially right now when you’re thinking about it, the biggest impact he’ll have from an evaluation standpoint in the portal. He has such a really good eye for how to build a roster, for evaluating talent, for understanding the analytics of talent and what it looks like and projecting out.”

The biggest challenge across the country is the balancing act of working alongside agents with the growing demand of NIL. Carr’s role will grow into leaning on his relationships in the industry, and while details are still being worked on, he says ‘it would make sense that I’m involved with some of that (NIL) with the agents’.

“Many (agents) are the same, there are some agents who specialize in these kids and environment,” added Carr. “We’ll be working with them to see where there’s a fit and how we can get their players here … It’s not always about that player you may be talking about, but others down the line.”

Indiana had to put together an entirely new roster last offseason. With six seniors on this roster, Indiana will look to lean heavily on the transfer portal again this summer.

“A lot of it is getting to know the staff and Coach DeVries. A lot of what I’ll do is serve him (DeVries) and making sure we’re looking at the right players and understanding that. Our conversations have gone really well and we see the game in similar ways. Over time, I’ll be able to implement the ideas I have and hopefully do some unique things in college basketball.”

Carr, who was a manager for Indiana under Bob Knight, has the right mix of experience in the industry, connections and knowledge of the game to help bridge the gap between the vision and the roster.

“Who gets to have two dream jobs in their life,” he said. “It’s absolutely a joy and an awesome privilege to be here.”

