Darian DeVries sends off first group of seniors at Indiana with different level of importance: 'Incredibly grateful for this group'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In this day and age in college sports, the festivities around senior night are subdued compared to that of the past. With the transfer portal and NIL more involved in the college game than ever, the time of four-year players for a single program are minimal, lessening the importance of a night like this. For Indiana, while there will be no four-year players honored on Wednesday, this class rings in a different level of importance.

Darian DeVries will take the floor — as will six seniors being honored — with a different level of emotion. In DeVries’ first year at Indiana, this class will hold a special place for him. A class that was, and still is, full of belief.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this group,” DeVries said on Monday’s Inside IU Basketball radio show. “When you’re committing to something that’s basically invisible, I think it says a lot about their belief in our coaches, their belief in this school and program, and wanting to be a part of it.”

Indiana had to build an entirely new program from scratch last spring — bringing in 13 new players, very few of whom had actually played on the same floor together. It was not just committing to a ‘belief’, but also a program that was starving for success.

Each player brought individual accolades to Bloomington, but all from the mid-major level. There was a risk involved on both sides — IU not knowing if they’d all translate to the high-major level, as well as each player’s risk of spending their final season in college with a team that still had more questions than answers.

“For myself — my staff, to have these seniors want to spend their last year with us, we’re really grateful for that opportunity,” DeVries said. “They’ve been a really fun group to be around and coach, and they’ve really tried to give us everything they have for their last year here.”

The six seniors being honored are Tucker DeVries, Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway, Conor Enright, Sam Alexis and Reed Bailey.

Each players has had their ups and downs in a season full of them for the program. While there were some glaring flaws on display early on in the making of this roster, none flash more than the front court that has been one of the biggest struggles all year for Indiana — and a position that DeVries knows needs to improve heading into year two.

The pairing of Alexis and Bailey saw Alexis step into a larger role than he’d ever played in college, while Bailey played out of position for the entirety of the season.

“Reed and Sam were two guys we brought in to kind of man that frontcourt for us,” DeVries said. “Those guys, they’ve all battled for us. They’re not the biggest guys … we would’ve loved to have maybe three 7-footers and all that out there.”

Alongside Bailey and Alexis was a backcourt of Enright, Conerway and Wilkerson.

Enright played for DeVries previously at Drake and was the first public commitment for Indiana in the spring.

“Conor Enright was somebody that I had coached at Drake,” DeVries said. “Sort of someone I was familiar with, understood his competitive spirit and what he was about. Wanted to make sure that we would get him and be a part of it as we were putting it together.”

As for Conerway and Wilkerson — that pair was put together to be two of the better all-around backcourt players in the Big Ten. Conerway had a terrific start to the season, but injuries derailed his year.

For Wilkerson, he’s putting together one of the best seasons in program history — as well as one of the best in the Big Ten.

“Lamar and Tayton, they ended up being roommates for part of the spring and summer, so they ended up being a group and got to know each other a little bit there. Both guys that positionally we thought could be really helpful,” DeVries said. “Tayton with his speed and athleticism. Lamar with his shooting, of course, which I think all the fans have really enjoyed that aspect of what he’s brought.”

Wilkerson is currently just 10 made 3s away from tying the single-season record for made 3s in Indiana program history — held by Steve Alford back in 1986-87. The 6-foot-5 guard is currently averaging 21.3 points a game this year and 23.9 a game in Big Ten games. That would be the highest per game point total in league games for an Indiana player since Georgia McGinnis (29.9) during the 1970-71 season.

Finally for Tucker DeVries, he’s followed his dad from Drake to West Virginia and then Indiana.

Indiana (17-12; 8-10) is currently on the outside-looking-in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. With two games left, and the Big Ten Tournament, there are still opportunities, but after a four-game losing streak — the second in two months — fan support has dwindled.

DeVries is hoping Wednesday night can usher in the energy and enthusiasm the fanbase had at the beginning of the season.

“They’re all having to play a little out of position,” he added. “But they’ve been very willing and gave their best effort in everything we’ve asked them to do all year.

“I’m looking forward to them being honored on Wednesday night before the game. Hopefully our fans will be grateful for them being here and all their efforts here.”

