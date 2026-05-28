Darian DeVries shares more details on Indiana's foreign trip this summer

When Indiana takes its international trip this summer it will be shorthanded, according to head coach Darian DeVries.

Because Indiana will be playing under the Team USA umbrella and wearing the USA jersey, any international, non-citizen player will not be allowed to compete. For Indiana, that will include SMU transfer center Samet Yigitoglu and German center Clemens Sokolov.

“Unfortunately, our international guys can’t participate in the games on that one,” DeVries said at Huber’s Winery on Wednesday. “But they can make the trip, so we’ll be a little bit short-handed on the actual game side of it.”

Yigitoglu is expected to be a major part of the Indiana roster this season, in addition to being the starting center. The 7-foot-2 and 265-pound big man from SMU averaged 10.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 29 minutes per game this season. He was 3rd in the ACC in offensive rebound rate and 9th in block rate.

He had seven double-doubles and had 10 games with at least 10 rebounds. On the season he shot 62.8 percent from the floor.

Beyond some of the roster’s absence, additional details were shared by DeVries — which included what the anticipated schedule will look like.

“The Peru trip will play five games, so that’s great for us,” he said. ” … We’ll be putting on USA jerseys and representing the USA team, so it allows us more practice time, which again, for us having an almost entirely new roster, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to get that extra practice time, get some more time together in the film room, all those things, so that we can gel a little bit quicker.”

The FISU America Games are being played from July 20 to August 1. It will include pool and bracket play.

This will be the second year in a row that Indiana will take an international trip, going to Puerto Rico last summer. Indiana played three games last year, and will play in five this summer.

Players have started arriving on campus with June 1 being the start of summer workouts.

Indiana brings in seven transfers and four freshman.

“We get a little extra practice time because we’re taking a trip to Peru … I think when you have so many new guys, some of that’s just like seeing how quickly they can pick things up. If they can pick stuff up really fast, you can put more stuff in. If it’s not, maybe you slow it down,” DeVries said. “Again, being able to have more time to be able to do that stuff is pretty exciting for us to get this summer in. Then you’ve got, obviously, the whole fall to finish up the rest of it.”

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