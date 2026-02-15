Defensive miscues doom Indiana baseball in opening-weekend sweep at North Carolina

Indiana baseball opened the 2026 season the hard way, on the road, against a ranked opponent, in a weekend that demanded precision.

For long stretches in Chapel Hill, the Hoosiers showed they could compete with No. 11 North Carolina. Indiana’s pitching staff threw quality strikes, kept games within reach and limited sustained damage early. Offensively, the Hoosiers worked counts, drew walks and found ways to create traffic against one of the nation’s deepest pitching staffs.

What Indiana did not consistently do was close innings cleanly in the field.

Across three games, defensive miscues repeatedly extended frames and created extra opportunities for North Carolina. Those moments, often arriving after Indiana had stabilized an inning or grabbed momentum, became the defining difference in a weekend that ended in a three-game sweep for North Carolina at Boshamer Stadium.

A pitcher’s duel breaks open in one messy inning in season opener

Indiana and North Carolina traded scoreless innings early in Friday’s season opener as graduate left-hander Tony Neubeck and All-American right-hander Jason DeCaro kept both lineups in check.

Neubeck worked four scoreless innings for the Hoosiers, allowing one hit while mixing multiple pitches for strikes. Indiana’s first hit of the season came in the third inning when redshirt junior Ayden Crouse singled. He later added another base hit in a two-hit Division I debut.

After five scoreless frames, Indiana broke through in the sixth. Cole Decker came through with a two-run single up the middle for the first hit and RBIs of his collegiate career to give Indiana a 2-0 lead.

North Carolina answered immediately.

An error and a misplayed fly ball extended the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Tar Heels capitalized with three extra-base hits as part of a six-run frame to take control of the game.

Indiana added two runs in the ninth when sophomore Jake Hanley doubled into the right-center gap. The Hoosiers, however, finished 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base as North Carolina held on for a 9-4 win.

One game runs away, the other slips away at the finish in Saturday double-header

North Carolina opened Saturday’s doubleheader with a 12-2 victory.

Indiana tied the game in the third inning when sophomore Will Moore doubled down the left-field line, but the Tar Heels responded in the fifth with a three-run home run and added on as Indiana’s bullpen issued walks and hit batters, allowing North Carolina to steadily widen the margin.

Defensive miscues again contributed to extended innings, and the Tar Heels pulled away late to secure the run-rule win.

Game 2 of the double-header developed into a back-and-forth contest that stretched into extra innings.

Indiana struck first in the opening inning when Will Moore singled and later scored on Jake Hanley’s RBI single up the middle. North Carolina tied the game in the second, and neither team scored again until the seventh.

In the seventh, Indiana loaded the bases and sophomore Cooper Malamazian delivered a two-run single to give the Hoosiers a 3-1 lead.

Indiana carried that lead into the ninth inning and was one out away from a win before North Carolina tied the game on an Aiden Stewart throwing error with two outs.

The game moved to extra innings, and after Indiana was held scoreless in the top of the 11th, North Carolina ended the game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning to claim a 4-3 win and complete the sweep.

