Despite four-week layoff, Indiana embraces first-round bye before Rose Bowl

In this day and age of college football, the playoff format is a highly debated topic. Seemingly no one agrees on the number of teams that should be included, conference autobids are a mess, and no matter which teams get in, there will always be disagreement regarding the selection process.

One more part of the College Football Playoff that is highly contested is the fact that four of the 12 current participants receive byes straight into the quarterfinals. Last year, all four teams with a first-round bye lost their quarterfinal matchup, raising questions about whether the long break before their first playoff game played a role in each of the four losses.

Indiana is in the same position Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State were in last year as a top-four seed, but the Hoosiers are poised to avoid the fate that came with a first-round bye a season ago.

“It is what it is, so you make the most of it. The way we approached it until we knew the opponent, we treated it like two bye weeks. Now we have almost two weeks to prepare for the opponent,” Curt Cignetti said Monday during a teleconference with the media.

With two bye weeks and two weeks of preparation, Indiana will enter the 2026 Rose Bowl Game in a much different position than its opponent, as Alabama will be just 13 days removed from its first-round victory over Oklahoma.

Will this hurt the Hoosiers? Time will tell, but one could also argue that an extended time off could help IU get the rest it needs before a potentially deep playoff run. Players who have dealt with nagging injuries, such as Mikail Kamara, can return to full strength, while players who recently came back from injury, including Drew Evans, EJ Williams Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, can be further removed from missed time.

On top of all that, Omar Cooper Jr. can use the extended time to get healthy after exiting the Big Ten title game with an ankle injury, which would be extremely impactful for the Indiana offense.

For Cignetti and his staff, rest and recovery are just as important as practice itself. On several occasions, players have praised Cignetti, along with strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings, for the care they devote to keeping players healthy during both bye weeks and game weeks.

With two bye weeks to recover and get healthy, Indiana should be fresh for its CFP matchup with Alabama. A bye week does not mean no practice, though, as the Hoosiers utilize a blend of physical activity while doing so in a smart way that keeps players healthy.

Indiana’s Drew Evans (62) at Indiana University football practice on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

A longer break also means more time to dive into Alabama film. As a self-described “film junkie,” Cignetti mentioned that he watched a couple Crimson Tide games throughout the season and that he watched Alabama in the first round against Oklahoma.

Indiana departs for Southern California on Dec. 29 and will hold its usual practices on Dec. 30 and 31 ahead of game day on Jan. 1. It is a little different than every other road trip during the regular season, but with it being a bowl game, the Hoosiers are required to leave a couple of days early.

But longer rest, expanded film study and more — it is all part of the plan Cignetti laid out once IU received a first-round bye, as he has taken what the current format has given him and is making the most of it.

“Would I prefer to play earlier? Yeah, I probably would, to be quite honest with you. But that’s not the case. We’re excited about playing. We’re off to a good start, and it will be a tremendous challenge,” he explained.

Not playing a game for 26 days certainly is not ideal, but it is how the playoff works, and there is nothing Indiana can do about it. There is no room to complain, but that does not mean everyone has to be happy with the situation.

People across college football agree the calendar needs to be updated, and Cignetti is no different.

“I definitely think the calendar could be improved. And that would be unanimous among the coaches. Whether you have to move the start of the regular season up a week and start playing in the playoffs when the season ends so there’s a little bit better time to devote to high school recruiting and portal recruiting, we’re all looking, I think, for that solution,” he told reporters Monday.

The schedule of the playoff, portal and everything in between is far from perfect, but Indiana has been intentional in its preparation for the Rose Bowl. With two bye weeks that included practice as well as recovery, followed by two “game weeks” of preparation specifically for Alabama, the Hoosiers enter the CFP quarterfinal with a month’s worth of preparation.

All four teams that received a bye in the 2024-25 season may have lost after their extended break, but that may have been more about the matchups than the time off. In two of the quarterfinals, the lower-seeded team was favored (Penn State and Texas), while the other two featured the eventual national championship participants (Ohio State and Notre Dame).

Fans may be worried about Alabama being fresher ahead of the Rose Bowl, and that is a fair concern. However, based on every indication, Indiana’s four-week break should not be a factor in its chances to win its first-ever Rose Bowl and advance to the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

