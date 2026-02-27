Despite opting out of on-field activities, Fernando Mendoza remains center of attention at NFL Combine

At the NFL Scouting Combine, almost every single potential draft pick attracts a large number of media members who huddle around their podium. And at almost every single podium, reporters fight for questions, trying to get their word in before another one of their media peers can get theirs across.

It’s the usual for media availability at the NFL Combine, but when Fernando Mendoza took the podium at 8 a.m. sharp inside the Indiana Convention Center, his media session was just — different.

He was the center of attention, not only compared to those who spoke to reporters during the same time slot, but the entire combine as a whole. He was the talk of the town, as he looks to become the first-ever No. 1 overall pick to have Indiana next to their name on draft boards.

The sheer amount of reporters who surrounded the former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback was by far the largest of the entire combine. He was bombarded with questions, many of them simultaneous as reporters battled for the national champion quarterback’s attention.

But that’s just what being the presumed No. 1 overall pick attracts. With 319 invitees in attendance, Mendoza was still the center of attention. Despite not planning to participate in any of the physical activities inside Lucas Oil Stadium, everyone wanted to hear what he had to say about playing at the next level.

“The pick has not been selected yet, and whenever a team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful,” Mendoza said, in his usual humble tone. “Whether it’s the No. 1 pick or whether it’s the last pick in the draft, I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team and give them my all.”

Mendoza’s answers weren’t surprising in the slightest. He deflected questions about being picked No. 1 because he hasn’t been picked there yet, gave credit to his teammates and voiced his faith in God.

Just another day in the life for Mendoza, but this was something entirely different for the top-rated prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was speaking at a professional event, the first of his career, as his NFL dreams are inching closer to becoming a reality.

And he’s earned it every step of the way. Mendoza threw for more than 3,000 yards for the second straight year, while leading the nation in passing touchdowns. Of course, he and the Hoosiers conquered the college football world as national champions — creating the perfect storm for Mendoza to become the face of the 2026 draft class.

With that, Mendoza is the clear favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. He detailed his experience meeting with Las Vegas, saying that it was a “fantastic” interview.

“When I walked into the formal interview for the Raiders, I was able to say a brief hi on the phone to Brady. And so that was very special to me. I look forward to meeting him in person one day, hopefully, and learning from him,” Mendoza said.

Of course, he qualified his thoughts by mentioning that anything can happen in the draft, but his feelings for the Raiders were strong enough to give a passionate answer. Especially regarding Brady, Mendoza appeared to be genuinely excited about the prospect of working alongside the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

With a few more questions about Las Vegas, along with some regarding his upbringing sprinkled in, Mendoza wrapped up, with the dozens of media personnel going their separate ways.

But Mendoza mania wasn’t limited to just his own media availability. In every single other interview with a member of the 2025 national championship team, someone asked about the Heisman-winning quarterback.

The Hoosiers all gave glowing answers, expressing what the team that selects Mendoza will be getting, both on and off the field.

“He’s somebody who elevates everybody around him,” Aiden Fisher told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s an unbelievable — you know, obviously a talent — but just an amazing human being to be around. You know, I think people gravitate toward him. I think that’s huge and speaks volumes to who they’re getting.”

Mendoza’s receivers also shared words of admiration, with both of them leaning heavily on the fact that he’s incredible on the field, but he’s even more impressive as a leader and as a person.

Elijah Sarratt said that he’s always the same person, no matter the situation, and never gets rattled. He added that his calm nature “is just a testament of who he is,” which is what separates the quarterback from the pack.

Omar Cooper Jr. and Riley Nowakowski detailed similar attributes, with Cooper mentioning how he’ll do anything for his teammates, while Nowakowski described him as “particular” and “detailed” in his preparation and work ethic.

Many of his teammates were asked if they would like to play with Mendoza at the next level. Their answer was unanimous — yes.

“I’d love to play with Fernando again. I enjoy playing with him a lot this year. He’s my favorite quarterback I’ve played with in my life,” Nowakowski explained.

Even on the defensive side of the ball, Fisher, along with D’Angelo Ponds and Louis Moore, all said that Mendoza makes them better, and they’d love to be selected by the same franchise.

You’d certainly expect former teammates to be asked about their quarterback, but with this volume, and with this level of admiration, it’s extremely telling of how Mendoza carries himself. Almost every scout is talking about these same qualities, as Mendoza has risen to stardom among NFL circles at the combine in Indianapolis.

You don’t become the consensus No. 1 pick by accident, as Mendoza’s attention is warranted, and then some. But for an Indiana quarterback to be as highly acclaimed as he is — that’s special.

Mendoza hopes that the attention leads him to another extraordinary accomplishment, to hear his name called as the No. 1 pick in Pittsburgh during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content on X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.