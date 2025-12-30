'Dictate the game': Indiana's defensive game plan is set vs Alabama. Can IU keep the Tide a one-dimensional offense?by: Alec Lasley10 hours agoallasleyRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands the ball off to running back Jam Miller (26) in the third quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn ImagesIndiana's dominant defense looks to force Alabama into a one-dimensional offense in the Rose Bowl this week.