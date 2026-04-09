Duke transfer guard Darren Harris expected to visit Indiana

Duke transfer guard Darren Harris has two visits set and one will be to Indiana this weekend. According to Sam Kayser, Harris is set to visit Indiana beginning on April 11 and follow it up with a visit to Virginia.

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TheHoosier.com has confirmed his visit to Indiana.

Harris played in 57 games across two seasons at Duke, averaging 2.8 points a game in just 8.4 minutes.

This season he played in 36 games and averaged 3.3 points while shooting 33.3 percent from three. His career high was 16 points against Notre Dame this season.

In four NCAA Tournament games this season for Duke, he combined for just 18 minutes and was 0-for-4 from the field.

He is a former top-40 recruit from Paul VI (Va.) and Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

Harris has connections to Indiana assistant coach Kenny Johnson and Team Takeover is the same AAU program that incoming freshman Prince-Alexander Moody played on.

Harris has two years of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton will be on campus beginning on the 12th.

Indiana has just one rotational player returning from last year’s roster.

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