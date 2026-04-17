‘Everyone’s moved past it’: Indiana turns page after national title with complete focus on 2026

Among fans, Indiana‘s national championship is still talked about constantly. If you go on social media, there will be posts that serve as reminders that the 2025 Hoosiers finished a 16-0 season with a national title. And if you walk around Bloomington, there are streetlight banners commemorating the championship, with the national champions logo plastered for all to see.

But inside Indiana’s program, there is no mention of the 2025 season, especialy not in any nostalgic or celebratory way. The Hoosiers aren’t looking to reminisce about the past. They’re striving to create more success in the future — and that involves no mention of the magical 16-game stretch that will forever be ingrained in Hoosier Nation’s minds.

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“The returning guys really haven’t even talked about last year,” Amare Ferrell said after spring practice Tuesday. “We don’t want to bring that to this season because it’s a new season. We have to do it all over again, and continue to get better every day.”

Ferrell is among a group of returners who were on the field as contributors for all 16 wins, but with less than half of starters returning, the 2026 edition of the Hoosiers looks considerably different than a year ago.

IU has a new quarterback, multiple new receivers, multiple new running backs and several new pieces on the defensive side of the ball. It would be silly to think of this team as the same as last year’s team, and Indiana’s staff understands that completely.

For fans, it’s completely warranted to keep discussing the 2025 title, but if the returning players did the same, there could be a rift among those in the locker room. That’s because there are so many new faces in IU football — so many who didn’t experience the success last year’s team saw.

Joe Brunner is one of the newcomers, and he’s already felt the impact of Indiana’s culture. He called it “the best in the country,” and the fact that IU doesn’t mention its national championship has impressed him tremendously.

“No one talks about what this team did last year. And I think that means a lot,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “Everyone’s moved past it, and this is a new team. And to see the guys who were on the team last year come in and work and not speak on it and not say anything about it, but know that this is a new chapter, that’s special.”

It all starts at the top with Curt Cignetti, as his mentality has allowed the entire team to ignore past success. Brunner explained that being able to accomplish that across the board is incredibly impressive.

“I think most places you go, that might not happen. And that’s all about the culture and what Coach Cignetti has brought here and what he’s built,” he added. “There’s just a lot of guys who are so determined to make this team better. And you see it in practice. You see it in the weight room, in the film room. It’s just special to be a part of.”

This mentality has allowed transfers to feel more welcome, with the ability to buy into a program that brands the 2026 team as entirely new. Chapter Three, as Indiana calls it, is a fresh start with a combination of transfers, returning talent and incoming freshmen. No one feels left out, as complete alignment and cohesion has been one of the premier goals during the spring season.

Indiana’s mindset in turning the page has also found its way into recruiting, as the Hoosiers don’t use the 2025 national title as a selling point to potential newcomers. Cignetti doesn’t want players joining his program who are captivated by the past. He wants them to be obsessed with improving each and every day in search of future success.

Being a culture fit is just as important as on-field production, and by not mentioning the 2025 title, Indiana is displaying its mindset to those who might seek to join the program — whether they like it or not.

And some have, including 2028 four-star tight end Ridge Janes, who recently took a visit to Bloomington during spring practice. He mentioned that it was nice to see several of the returning champions out on the practice field, but took note of the fact that there was no official mention of the championship itself.

“I love how they are just focusing on this upcoming season,” he told TheHoosier.

Blue-chip TE Ridge Janes impressed with Indiana football visit

2027 three-star offensive lineman Conner Rutheford shared a similar observation, as he took note of the “laser focus” seen on the practice field by the Hoosiers.

“The other thing that stood out to me was how no one really talked about the national championship in the building,” he explained to Rivals. “They aren’t using that as a selling point. They are simply putting the product in front of you, showing the results, and you take away from that as you will. It’s really respectable because they are focused on the now and not the past.”

Every decision inside Cignetti’s program is calculated. By not flaunting the 2025 championship, Indiana is sending a firm message to those who walk around the facility — past success means nothing.

The 16-0 season that included Big Ten, Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl championships en route to a national title will remain a meaningful memory for IU fans and supporters, but for the Hoosiers it’s all about 2026. And in order to achieve full focus on the season ahead, there is not even the slightest mention of the past.

As far as Cignetti is concerned, a 16-0 season carries the same weight as an 0-16 season. What’s done is done, and all that matters is improving each and every day in order to be crowned national champions with the new 2026 iteration of IU football.

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