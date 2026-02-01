Evolving role for Tucker DeVries shows growth, maturing in personal game and comes at perfect time for Indiana

Evolving role for Tucker DeVries shows growth, maturing in personal game and comes at perfect time for Indianaby: Alec Lasley2 hours agoallasleyRead In AppJan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) beats UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and forward Xavier Booker (1) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn ImagesIndiana wing Tucker DeVries is evolving his game and it's coming at the perfect time for the Hoosiers amid three-game winning streak.