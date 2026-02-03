EXCLUSIVE: Celebrate Indiana's National Championship with a limited-edition commemorative football
Hoosier Nation — this is historic! The Indiana football program just completed an undefeated season AND won the College Football Playoff NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! A perfect run, a first-ever national title, and memories that will last forever!
And now … you can own a piece of that history! Introducing the Indiana Hoosiers 2025 CFP National Champs Limited Edition Football — a fully licensed, limited-edition collectible celebrating Indiana’s incredible undefeated season and championship run!
To mark the achievement, a limited-edition National Championship football has been released. Fully licensed, fully embossed, and stamped with every championship logo. But, it is limited to just 5,000 balls.
This wasn’t just a breakthrough year, it was a program-altering moment that reshaped how Indiana football is viewed nationally.
Championship seasons fade. Artifacts don’t. Own your piece of history today!
