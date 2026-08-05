Fall Camp Sale: Join TheHoosier Today for 75% Off

Football is back in action with the all of the latest news from Indiana fall camp. The Hoosiers approach the 2026 season as the reigning National Champions and fresh off of a 16-0 season — the first type season since 1894.

With so much taking place, TheHoosier is ensuring fans can keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join TheHoosier will get their first 12 months of premium coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

This price also includes a year coverage for the football, basketball and baseball transfer portals. Take advantage of this unbeatable deal to stay up to date with scoops on every sport.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join TheHoosier today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Indiana coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With an annual membership to TheHoosier, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Indiana reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our TheHoosier recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Hoosiers stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Indiana message board community around! The one-of-a-kind community is the place for fans to get access to our entire staff, read premium scoops on all things Indiana.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of TheHoosier resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all TheHoosier premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF TheHoosier annual memberships now!

Led by publisher Alec Lasley, lead senior writer Colin McMahon, basketball analyst Kyler Staley and weekly podcast host Drew Rosenberg, fans will stay in the know on all the latest Indiana scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and The Indiana premium message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become an annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Indiana coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.

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