Fernando Mendoza discusses throwing plan for Indiana Pro Day and NFL Combine

Indiana is a few months away from making more history and that coincides with the NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to go first in the upcoming draft in April but before that come numerous other opportunities to perform in front of NFL executives and scouts.

Mendoza, who announced last month after the National Championship that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility, spent one season with the Hoosiers after transferring from Cal last offseason. In his lone year with Indiana, he led Indiana to just the second 16-0 season in college football history, joining Yale in 1894. He became the first Heisman Trophy winner in Indiana program history, en route to leading the Hoosiers to the first National Championship in program history, beating Miami 27-21.

The Indiana quarterback finished with 3,535 yards and 41 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also completed 72 percent of his passes and added seven rushing touchdowns.

Mendoza finished 1st nationally in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns and was 3rd in completion percentage.

During Indiana’s CFP run he completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 555 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Mendoza finished his career throwing for 8,247 yards with 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

With 16 games this season and two other seasons as a starter for Cal, there are numerous games on film for scouts to view. And, with the expectation that he goes first overall, there isn’t a real need for Mendoza to throw at upcoming events.

He discussed his plan on the Pat McAfee show.

“Talking with my agent, at the (NFL) combine you’re throwing with different receivers, it’s a whole different thing,” he said on Friday. “I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at (Indiana’s) Pro Day with my guys, my running backs and be there with the boys. The combine — I don’t think throwing at the combine will be a priority, just because it’s such a quick turnaround.”

It’s not uncommon for most quarterbacks who are near first-round locks to sit out throwing portions of the NFL Combine.

Baker Mayfield was one of the last quarterbacks, who went No. 1 overall in 2018, to go through all the throwing drills at the combine.

“This is an eight week interview. Give it your all, limit your distractions and lock in,” Mendoza said. “Where you go and how you set yourself up in front of GMs and teams is going to change your life forever. I’m making sure I have my head to the grindstone and help my guys at pro day and throw to the boys.”

Indiana hasn’t officially set up its date for the annual pro day but will be expected in the coming weeks.

