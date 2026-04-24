Fernando Mendoza selected No.1 overall by Raiders in 2026 NFL Draft

For the first time in modern history, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft comes from Indiana University. Taken by the Las Vegas Raiders, Fernando Mendoza is the first player taken in the 2026 draft.

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In one season with the Hoosiers, the quarterback became the first Heisman Trophy winner in program history while leading IU to its first 12-0 regular season, first Big Ten Championship Game win, first Rose Bowl victory and, of course, first national championship.

Mendoza broke the record for the most touchdown passes by a Hoosier with 41 on the season, while he also broke the single-game IU record for completion percentage in a game (95%), as well as completion percentage for a season (72%).

He won the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Award, while being named to the All-Big Ten first team and was a consensus All-American. During Indiana’s postseason run, he was named offensive MVP of the Big Ten Championship, Peach Bowl and National Championship Game.

Mendoza totaled 3,535 yards on the season, second in Indiana history, as he becomes the second Hoosier taken as the No. 1 pick as well. Fullback Corby Davis was picked first back in 1938, making the Raiders’ selection technically not the first No. 1 pick from IU.

Before arriving in Bloomington, Mendoza was a graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and spent three seasons at California — redshirting his freshman season in 2022 before being named the starting quarterback during the 2023 campaign.

Mendoza experienced success at Cal, but his potential hadn’t been fully unlocked until he joined his brother Alberto in the Indiana quarterback room ahead of the 2025 season. Mendoza committed to IU on Dec. 24, 2024, and joined the program shortly thereafter.

As a high school prospect, though, Mendoza was just a two-star recruit. He wasn’t seen as a top player in his class and had just one Power Conference offer out of high school.

“I want every kid out there who feels overlooked and underestimated to know I was you. I was that kid too. I was in your shoes,” Mendoza said during his Heisman speech. “The truth is, you don’t need the most stars, hype or rankings. You just need discipline, heart and people who believe in you. And you need to believe in your own abilities. I hope this moment shows you that chasing your dreams is worth it, no matter how big or impossible they seem.”

Mendoza has captivated the nation with his ascension to stardom, but also his commitment to family — particularly his mother Elsa, who lives with multiple sclerosis. Because of his mother and wanting to spend time with family, Mendoza opted not to attend the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh and spend it at home.

While the IU quarterback didn’t undergo any physical tests during the NFL combine or Indiana Pro Day, he measured at 6 feet 4 3/4 inches and 236 pounds, excellent size for a signal caller in the pros. His hands measured at 9.5 inches, while his arms were 31 7/8 inches.

But possibly more important than his physical attributes are Mendoza’s work ethic and leadership qualities. He has been routinely described as the hardest worker in the room no matter the situation, while being a selfless leader on and off the field.

“He’s a special person. He’s got a bright future. He’s an excellent leader. He’s tough. He’s intelligent. He’s very accurate. He can make all the throws,” Curt Cignetti said during the 2025 season.

“He has the heart of a lion when it comes to competition. That guy competes like a warrior,” Cignetti added after Indiana’s national championship victory in Mendoza’s hometown of Miami.

With impressive physical qualities and a remarkable mind, Mendoza to the Raiders has been penciled in for months. Las Vegas recently signed veteran Kirk Cousins, meaning Mendoza may not be a Day 1 starter for Las Vegas.

With first-year head coach Klint Kubiak, Mendoza has an offensive mind at the helm of his team, while Tom Brady as a minority owner adds his childhood idol as a mentor. The two have met, according to Mendoza, which could blossom into a valuable mentorship in the future.

But as for the present, Mendoza’s selection first overall is profoundly historic for Indiana and marks another incredible feat since Cignetti took over as head coach. Several other Hoosiers are expected to be picked, but none more remarkable than Mendoza to the Raiders at No. 1.

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