Fernando Mendoza the 'ideal partner to pair' with Klint Kubiak, Las Vegas Raiders

There seems to be very little doubt who goes No. 1 overall in next month’s NFL Draft and the name that is circled on nearly every draft board is that of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza is coming off of a terrific season in which he won the Heisman Trophy. The Indiana quarterback finished with 3,535 yards and 41 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also completed 72 percent of his passes and added seven rushing touchdowns.

Mendoza finished 1st nationally in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns and was 3rd in completion percentage.

During Indiana’s CFP run he completed 74.6 percent of his passes for 555 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

So when it comes down to final mock drafts, it’s pretty clear for ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.

“Fernando Mendoza,” Kiper said. “Lock it in.”

The Las Vegas Raiders have the top selection and will enter the offseason with an entirely new direction. Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak comes in as the new head coach and looks to be an ‘ideal’ fit with Mendoza.

“As the Raiders embark upon a new era with Klint Kubiak at head coach, Mendoza is the ideal partner to pair with him,” ESPN draft analyst Field Yates wrote. “He had a remarkable season in 2025, displaying elite accuracy and overall arm talent to throw to all levels of the field. He improved his pocket awareness and was fantastic in clutch moments, leading the Hoosiers to their first undefeated record and a national championship. Mendoza brings a strong frame and in-pocket mobility with enough creativity to handle duress out of structure. And his quick-processing skills point to a successful starting NFL QB.”

Seattle ranked third in points (28.4 per game) and eighth in total yards (351.4) en route to winning the Super Bowl this season.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 4,048 yards this year — fifth most in the NFL — in his first, and only, season working with Kubiak.

Now Kubiak looks to bring that quarterback-whispering ability to Mendoza.

“The consistency of Mendoza all year was remarkable,” Kiper added. “To have the head coach Klint Kubiak coming in, what a great situation to be in. Get that offensive line bolstered, got some really good receiving entities. You got Jeanty at running back, Brock Bowers is a superstar. Fortify that group up front for Fernando Mendoza and all of a sudden now you close the gap in a division with all those great quarterbacks and in an AFC with all those great QBs … No other consensus 1st-round QB except for the No. 1 pick overall and arguably the best player in this draft, which is Fernando Mendoza.”

Despite Kubiak being nondescript when answering initial questions about the Raiders top selection, minority owner Tom Brady and majority owner Mark Davis both were in Miami to see Mendoza win the National Championship.

Now, it appears that Kubiak and Mendoza should be able to energy the Raiders quickly.

