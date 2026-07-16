Fernando Mendoza wins ESPY award for Best Men's College Athlete

Fernando Mendoza gets to add yet another piece of hardware to his trophy case. At the 2026 ESPY Awards, he was named the Men’s Collegiate Athlete of the Year. The other nominees included Cameron Boozer (Duke Basketball) Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State Wrestling) and Donavan Phillip (NC State Soccer).

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The national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick was certainly deserving of the honor, as he was fantastic during Indiana‘s 16-0 undefeated season. He passed for 3,535 yards while throwing a nation-leading 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

The former Cal transfer quarterback was also named the winner of the Maxwell, Manning, O’Brien and Walter Camp awards, along with being named the Jesse Owens Big Ten Men’s Athlete of the Year, a consensus All-American and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. When he received each award, he gave credit to his coaches, teammates and everyone else around him, and it was no different at the ESPYs.

“Football is the ultimate team sport and although this award has one name on it, it belongs to so many people,” Mendoza said when he accepted the award in New York City.

“I want to give a huge thanks to my family, my coaches, my beloved Hoosier Nation, and most importantly, out of all of them, my beloved teammates. Love you guys, appreciate everything you guys have done for me. I also want to give a big congratulations to all the other nominees and all the amazing athletes being honored here tonight.”

Mendoza is always selfless while also accumulating an absurd amount of awards. His 2025 season will live on in Indiana lore forever, but it’s also been immortalized with each engraving of his name on the awards themselves.

His impact on the Indiana and Bloomington communities is immeasurable, but he’s also made a mark on the football world at large. Mendoza is a beacon and an example of what hard work and determination can do while also shattering preconceived notions about undervalued prospects coming out of high school.

Mendoza’s time at Indiana was short-lived, but his football journey is only beginning. This ESPY Award is likely his last representing the Hoosiers, and in a bit of a transition, his trademark closing line for any public speaking appearance saw a bit of a tweak.

“God bless, go Raiders,” he closed as an ESPY Award winner, surely with more hardware to come during his NFL career.

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