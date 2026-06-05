FIBA U18 AmeriCup: A look at how Indiana targets are performing through group play

The FIBA U18 World Cup is currently taking place in Mexico and there are a few Indiana basketball recruiting targets on the roster.

2027 prospects Darius Wabbington and Malachi Jordan are two players that the Indiana staff have been focused on throughout the early parts of their recruitments.

Indiana assistant coach Thomas Carr has been in attendance for most of the week, sources tell TheHoosier.com.

Team USA is 3-0 through the group stage and will begin the medal rounds and bracket play on Saturday. Here’s a look at how Wabbington and Jordan performed up to this point.

Darius Wabbington (C – Sunnyslope (Az.); No. 18 overall prospect)

Main Schools Involved: Louisville, Kentucky, Arizona, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, Purdue, Indiana

Stats: 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 blocks, 17.6 mpg

Related: Indiana expecting to receive visit from Darius Wabbington this summer — No. 2 center in 2027

Malachi Jordan (SF – Dream City Christian (Tn.); No. 14 overall prospect)

Main Schools Involved: Alabama, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana

Stats: 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 12.0 mpg

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