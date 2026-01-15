Hoosier Tailgate Previews the National Championship
Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com
Tonight, Hoosier Tailgate goes live with a special National Championship Preview as #1 Indiana prepares to face #12 Miami on college football’s biggest stage.
This episode is built for fans who want more than surface-level conversation. It’s a full football breakdown — the kind that mirrors how coaching staffs prepare during championship week. From statistical matchups to film tendencies and game objectives, everything is framed around one question:
What will it take for Indiana to finish the job?
A Championship-Level Breakdown
The show opens by setting the stage for a historic night, as Indiana steps into the national spotlight with a title on the line. From there, the focus turns to offense versus offense, comparing efficiency, production, and execution on critical downs.
Defensively, the discussion centers on discipline, red-zone performance, and the ability to get off the field in high-leverage moments. Championship football is often decided by details, and that’s where this preview spends its time.
Film Room Focus
A major portion of the show dives into the film room. Miami’s offensive structure, favorite concepts, and situational tendencies are broken down in detail, followed by a look at the Hurricanes’ defensive fronts and pressure packages.
It’s not just about what Miami does well — it’s about how Indiana can respond, adjust, and impose its style of play.
Keys, Objectives, and Execution
The final segments of the show are dedicated to game objectives and keys to victory, outlining what Indiana must do on offense, defense, and special teams to control the game. These aren’t generic talking points — they’re the fundamentals that win championships.
The episode wraps by tying everything together, reinforcing why preparation, discipline, and execution will ultimately decide the outcome.
Join Us Live Tonight
Hoosier Tailgate goes live tonight with this National Championship Preview, bringing fans inside the game plan and mindset heading into kickoff. Whether you’re watching for analysis, education, or pure Hoosier pride, this is a show built for the moment.
Join us live tonight at 7:30 PM on TheHoosier.com YouTube Channel.
https://www.youtube.com/live/OEX3yrO9X_I?si=vUgcKqubBs_5oyqe