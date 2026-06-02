Four Hoosiers included in ESPN's 'top 100 newcomers' list, including Josh Hoover at No. 1

In the modern era of college football, reloading your roster is arguably the most important contributor to success on the field. And in Indiana’s case, with so many departing pieces to the NFL and expiring eligibility, the Hoosiers needed to replenish talent in order to maintain the same level of success they had in 2025.

This resulted in Curt Cignetti and staff bringing in several new faces to bolster the 2026 roster, many of whom are expected to start and make considerable impacts during Indiana’s quest to go back-to-back as national champions.

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But IU isn’t the only program to dip into the transfer portal to score top talent, as every single program hoping to win it all added transfers in order to compete at an elite level. With that, there’s discourse about who scored the best portal haul and which players will be most impactful for their respective teams.

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ESPN took to ranking the top 100 newcomers in college football, including both transfers and true freshmen — although the vast majority are those from the portal, not first-year players.

Indiana totaled four guys on the list — tied for fourth-most with LSU, Texas and USC, with each having five players. Among the Hoosiers is the No. 1 overall newcomer according to ESPN’s Billy Tucker, as Josh Hoover topped the list above every single other player joining a new program this season.

The criteria for these rankings were based on two separate factors: need and value, and Hoover hit both marks tremendously.

For need, Tucker wrote, “With Fernando Mendoza off to the NFL and backup Alberto Mendoza having transferred to Georgia Tech, the Hoosiers needed another experienced passer capable of sustaining College Football Playoff expectations in Bloomington. Indiana has become one of the portal’s premier destinations for quarterbacks, and Hoover, who transferred from TCU, is next in line after Kurtis Rourke and national champion and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.”

While for value, he added, “Hoover gives Curt Cignetti extensive experience, skill and production after throwing for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdowns at TCU. He is a confident gunslinger who thrives pushing the ball vertically and operating within RPO concepts. His swagger and aggressiveness should unlock explosive plays through the air, albeit with some volatility. Hoover has 42 career turnovers and only one season without double-digit interceptions.”

Obviously the turnovers are an issue that have surrounded Hoover ever since he decided to join Indiana, but with this No. 1 ranking, it’s clear that there is belief that the TCU transfer can not only make up for his giveaways, but improve in that area so much that he becomes the most impactful newcomer in the entirety of the sport.

That’s certainly a high expectation, but as the current leader in passing yards in all of FBS, Hoover has the maturity and experience to limit unnecessary mistakes. With a premier receiving corps around him, as well as a standout offensive line, ESPN might be onto something here with Hoover’s ranking.

Slightly down the list, Nick Marsh comes in at No. 11 as the second-highest-ranked wide receiver among newcomers, giving Hoover a top-rated wideout to throw the ball to this season.

For need, Tucker said, “Marsh is a proven No. 1 receiver as the Hoosiers transition to a new era at the position after Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt moved on to the NFL. They couldn’t afford to wait on a younger, more projectable receiver. Marsh instead is a ready-made top target and established focal point. He should be the clear primary receiving option.”

And for value, he wrote, “A former ESPN 300 recruit, Marsh led Michigan State in receiving in back-to-back seasons, totaling 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns. At 6-3, 203 pounds, he brings Big Ten-ready size paired with vertical speed, allowing him to win downfield and on contested 50-50 opportunities. He is effective as a deep threat and as a physical receiver who can work through contact. Cignetti saw Marsh’s ability up close. He had 12 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns across two games against Indiana, reinforcing his ability to elevate the passing attack immediately.”

Indiana’s Nick Marsh (11) during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Marsh is clearly one of the best transfers in all of college football, as his unique combination of speed and size should allow him to form a productive connection with the No. 1-rated newcomer in his quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi is ranked as the 18th-best newcomer in college football, giving Indiana three of the top 20 players on the list. Osunsanmi is widely seen as the best on the defensive side of the ball, as he should make a major impact in getting to the opposing quarterback and influencing their rushing attack.

Under need, Tucker mentioned, “Adding Osunsanmi, a Kansas State transfer, will help Indiana reload for its national title defense. The Hoosiers lost Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt, creating a clear need along the defensive front. Osunsanmi is an ideal plug-and-play addition. The versatile pass rusher should translate fluidly to defensive coordinator Bryant Haines’ scheme.”

While for value, he added, “Osunsanmi suffered a season-ending injury that forced him to miss the second half of last season, but he flashed during the spring, creating havoc up front. He brings a strong combination of speed and power to pressure offensive tackles. His power allows him to play stout at the point of attack, set the edge or walk blockers back into the backfield to collapse the pocket. He also has the quickness and agility to win on loops and stunts, along with a motor that shows up in pursuit outside the box.”

Osunsanmi was a major, major need for the Hoosiers considering their departures, and he should be a highly successful player in a defense that has tremendous promise on all three levels. The situation is perfect for the Kansas State transfer to make some noise in the Big Ten, and his size and athleticism should allow for exactly that.

Wrapping up the Indiana players included is Turbo Richard, with the running back slotting in at No. 81, as the eighth-best at his position on the list. Expected to platoon alongside Lee Beebe and Khobie Martin, Richard gives IU another great option in the backfield that should allow for another run-first RPO offense.

For need, Tucker wrote, “The Hoosiers lost their two leading rushers from last season’s championship team with running backs Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black, who combined for 2,160 yards, off to the NFL. Though they return two other productive backs in Khobie Martin and Lee Beebe Jr., they also added production in the transfer portal with Richard, a Boston College back with a scheme-fitting skill set. The 5-8 rusher didn’t have many Power 4 offers out of high school, but one of the first programs to offer him was James Madison when Cignetti was at the helm.”

And for value, Tucker said, “Richard had a very productive season in 2025 with 749 yards on the ground. He has a compact build that helps him play with a low center of gravity and the ability to break tackles. His running style is patient as he has a good feel to cut off the backside of blocks. He runs behind his pads and finishes runs with good demeanor. As a receiver out of the backfield, he also provides a reliable checkdown option. Cignetti noted that he liked what Richard did this spring as he will have the opportunity to be impactful and a reliable option at running back for an Indiana team that is looking to repeat.”

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While Richard may not be the game-changer that the three others on the list could be, adding him to a running back room that has a great amount of returning talent should take Indiana’s rushing game to the next level.

With potentially 16 possible games, there can never be enough depth on a team, and adding a playmaker like Richard should be extremely valuable as the season goes on. He, along with all the newcomers — included on ESPN’s ranking or not — make up an integral part of Indiana’s roster for 2026 as they look to be college football’s best once again.

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