Four Hoosiers who are rated too low in EA College Football 27

With the college football season quickly approaching, that means the latest edition of EA’s College Football video game is almost here. The individual player ratings have been released, with several Hoosiers being rated as some of the best in the country.

Carter Smith is a 97 overall, tied for the second-best player in the nation, with other Indiana stars in the 90s as well. But not all the expected playmakers are where they should be based on how they’ve looked ahead of the 2026 season. Some are a bit disrespected for one reason or another, and fall short of what their production could be for Indiana this fall.

With that said, here’s who I think College Football 27 should have rated higher on Curt Cignetti‘s team, with their current overalls falling too low compared to others at their given position.

QB Josh Hoover – 88 Overall

Being rated as an 88 isn’t too awful, but when you compare Hoover’s overall to the rest of the top quarterbacks in the country, it’s a bit lower than you’d expect for the nation’s current leader in career passing yards – and one of the highest-rated transfers in the country.

The former TCU Horned Frog is behind 14 other quarterbacks in CFB 27, and tied with four others at 88 overall. Three Big Ten quarterbacks – Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and Jayden Maiava – are ahead of him, with Demond Williams Jr. and Rocco Becht rated the same.

This feels particularly low in terms of who could become the best signal-caller in the conference, as I like Hoover’s odds to make an All-Big Ten team more than Maiava, and right in line with Moore and Sayin, who are at 95 and 94 overall.

There are a lot of quarterbacks from the SEC rated higher with much less proven track record as well, or who come from the lower ranks of college football. For Hoover to be a proven quarterback from the Big 12 with nearly 10,000 passing yards, while also being surrounded by as great of an offense as IU is expected to have, I think he should be in the top 10 at the position at minimum, not tied for 15th.

WR Tyler Morris – 78 Overall

To me, this is the most egregious miss by CFB 27, as Morris isn’t even in the top 200 receivers in the country or the top 50 wideouts in the Big Ten. Even on Indiana’s roster, he’s tied for the fourth-highest-rated receiver (with Lebron Bond), which is way too low.

Morris may have missed all of last season due to injury, but what he showed in spring ball makes me think that he’ll be a major part of what Indiana wants to do in the passing game this season. Career totals of 470 yards and 39 receptions at Michigan aren’t the strongest either, but with some freshmen already ahead of him, he deserves a bit better for a veteran player.

Morris is expected to start in the slot for the Hoosiers this fall, and with the RPO game that loves to utilize quick throws, he can be the guy in the flat there to salvage any play that appears broken. In Indiana’s spring game, that’s exactly what he did, and was the go-to guy for Hoover.

There’s obviously a lot more to it than that, but I think Morris should easily be in the 80s, and could play himself into a potential All-Big Ten receiver. Omar Cooper thrived in the slot last year, so there’s no reason to believe that IU won’t use that role heavily again this year. If so, Morris might see his rating rise as he succeeds this season.

Indiana’s Tyler Morris (8) during Indiana football spring practice on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

S Byron Baldwin Jr. – 76 Overall

Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, I think that Baldwin could definitely be rated higher than a 76 heading into his sophomore season. He isn’t among the best 200 safeties in the country nor the top 35 safeties in the Big Ten.

I get that his experience level isn’t as high as some, but being rated this low among other safeties in the country couldn’t possibly be due to a lack of proven production. Baldwin’s potential is certainly being overlooked here, as the former four-star recruit is projected to be Indiana’s lowest-rated starter with this rating.

He appeared in each of Indiana’s final nine games of its title-winning season, and registered a tackle in seven of those. His role wasn’t all that large, but for a freshman, it was much larger than what is usual under Cignetti. With this in mind, it’s reasonable to assume that his role will be larger than most true sophomores, and a starting spot at rover would be exactly that.

That’s the expectation for Baldwin, and if he lives up to it, a 76 rating isn’t doing him justice. An 80 would be the bare minimum, but with so many safeties above him, it feels like he should be much higher than what he is.

EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi – 85 Overall

Rounding out the list of Hoosiers that CFB 27 rated too low is Osunsanmi, who is at a respectable 85, but I think his production in 2026 will outpace his rating fairly easily. Being rated as the 27th-best edge rusher isn’t awful by any means, but I don’t believe there are 26 guys that are better than Osunsanmi at his position.

There are six Big Ten edge rushers ahead of him as well (along with Chiddi Obizador, who is also an 85), and that means All-Big Ten third team would be appropriate. I think the first or second teams are much more likely, with a defense that loves to get after the quarterback. Osunsanmi could put up some pretty strong numbers this season.

The K-State transfer had 4 sacks a year ago (in just six games) and 3.5 sacks in 2024, with it being in the realm of possibility for him to get a combination of his past two seasons this year. Osunsanmi looked great throughout the spring and appears to be recovering from his season-ending injury last fall just fine.

There’s nothing wrong with an 85 rating here, but with his physical tools and the ability to get to the opposing quarterback, Osunsanmi could outplay that rating fairly easily. Just like the rest of the other Hoosiers on the list, we could see his rating rise early in the 2026 season.

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