Four-star defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez commits to Indiana

Four-star Columbus Academy (Oh.) defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez has committed to Indiana, he announced on Wednesday.

Perez took a visit to Indiana in April and the Hoosiers held off the likes of Stanford, Michigan State, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech for his commitment.

“It was amazing to say the least. I got to spend a lot of great quality time with the coaches, and learn a lot more about the school,” Perez said.

“More importantly, I loved the culture they’ve built around the guys. You can see that project out on the field. Overall, it was a great first official visit. I’m excited to continue my relationship and process with them.”

Perez is ranked the No. 317 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s higher in the Rivals rankings, at No. 180 overall and the No. 19 overall defensive lineman in the class.

Indiana now has 10 commitments in the 2027 class and is ranked No. 30 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

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