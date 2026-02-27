Freshman arms offer Indiana baseball a glimpse into the future in win over Xavier

The box score will remember Wednesday afternoon as a 10-4 Indiana win over Xavier.

It will note seven pitchers, 27 outs and a comfortable margin by the end of the afternoon under the sunshine at Hayden Field in Cincinnati. It will file the game away as a late-February midweek, the kind that fills a schedule before conference play sharpens everything.

But somewhere between the first pitch and the final handshake, Indiana saw something else.

Four of the seven pitchers who toed the rubber were already familiar. Trusted. Counted on. The other three were true freshmen.

“I thought they did a tremendous job,” head coach Jeff Mercer said postgame of his trio of freshman arms. “A few free bases in there, but they’re getting better as they go.

“The freshmen managed situations when they were put in them that a week or two ago, we didn’t.”

The first glimpse came immediately.

Ivan Mastalski made the first start of his collegiate career Wednesday afternoon. After the game, Mercer revealed Mastalski had been involved in a minor car accident the week of Indiana’s opener — a quiet interruption after he had been one of the Hoosiers’ sharper arms in the preseason buildup.

After a clean 1-2-3 first, Mercer and pitching coach Matt Myers sent Mastalski back out for the second, testing what they believe he can become: a multi-inning reliever. The inning turned quickly — a double to left, a hit batter, a soft single. Bases loaded. No outs.

Then came a sacrifice fly, a pop-up and a pause.

Mastalski recorded two outs before exiting. He was charged with allowing one run. The remaining traffic was erased by reliever Jacob Vogel.

“We wanted to give him that second up because I really think he can be a multi-inning reliever, a ground ball machine for us,” Mercer said. “Then he kind of hit that wall in the second inning there, but got out of it. We got through it.”

Mastalski’s line — 1 2/3 innings, one run — reads modestly. What mattered more was that the inning never fully unraveled. He felt the pressure rise and kept it contained.

An inning later, Xavier Carrera inherited his own turbulence.

He hit the first batter he faced. Then he walked the next. First and second with nobody out.

Carrera responded with a strikeout of Xavier’s three-hole hitter. Then came the comebacker — struck hard enough that second baseman Landen Fry hadn’t yet arrived at the second base bag as Carrera gathered himself. Carrera shuffled his feet, reset his body and fired to second to start a 1-4-3 inning-ending double play.

“He shuffles his feet, executes a throw, double play,” Mercer said. “That’s a big moment for a freshman.”

Carrera’s final line — one inning, no hits, no runs, one strikeout, a hit batter and a walk — tells only part of the story. The more telling detail was his composure, the ability to slow the game down when it threatened to speed up. He was also credited with the win.

Kellen English offered a different silhouette in the sixth.

The radar gun touched 94 mph. His breaking ball helped produce three strikeouts in his lone inning of work. There was a two-run ground-rule double mixed in, evidence that growth rarely arrives without resistance, but 19 of his 31 pitches were strikes — a quiet but meaningful number for a freshman learning where the edges of the zone live.

The afternoon belonged in part to Indiana’s offense and to experienced arms that finished the final frames. Yet beneath it ran a quieter current.

This was not simply a February meeting between two two-win teams. It was a study in reinforcement and in how a program layers its future beneath its present. The Hoosiers used seven arms to secure 27 outs Wednesday. Three of them are still in the opening paragraphs of their college careers.

“Those guys are going to be mainstays for us, not only this year, but into the future,” Mercer said. “They just continue to grow. But you have to keep getting them in there and keep developing them.”

