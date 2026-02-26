From a different spot in the lineup, Jake Hanley finds his swing in win over Xavier

The lineup card was waiting when Jake Hanley walked in.

No meeting. No speech. No warning. Just a reshuffling of ink and expectation.

Indiana’s reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the steady presence who has lived in the three- and four-hole since arriving in Bloomington, was penciled into the six spot Wednesday afternoon at Xavier.

Head coach Jeff Mercer did not stage the moment.

“I didn’t tell [Hanley],” Mercer said after the Hoosiers’ 10-4 win over the Musketeers. “I just posted the lineup.”

There is a certain mercy in that approach. No dramatics. No framing it as a statement. Just a different place in the order and an opportunity to breathe because Hanley needed one.

Through Indiana’s first seven games, the sophomore first baseman looked less like a middle-of-the-order anchor and more like a hitter searching for his footing. He entered Wednesday hitting .172 with a .273 on-base percentage and a .310 slugging percentage.

The swings were close but not clean. The timing felt a tick off. The production lagged behind the reputation.

For a player who arrived this season labeled one of the conference’s top first basemen and the emotional center of Indiana’s position group, the start was out of the ordinary.

The move down the lineup could have felt like a demotion for Hanley.

It did not.

“Jake’s about winning. He’s about the team,” Mercer said. “He’s such a good kid. He wants to help the team. It’s never about him or his accolades or anything else.”

Hanley’s afternoon did not begin with redemption. His first plate appearance ended in a strikeout, the same frustrations following him into a new slot in the order. Mercer, aware that Hanley has been working through a few swing adjustments in an effort to iron out his early-season rhythm, pulled him aside in the dugout.

Then the game opened.

In the fourth inning, Hanley shot an RBI single to left. In the fifth, he drove a ball off the wall in right for an RBI double. In the sixth, he lined another RBI single to right, his third run-producing swing of the day.

Three hits. Three RBIs. Three reminders of who Hanley can be.

“Sometimes a change of scenery is good. Maybe coming up in a different situation in the lineup is good,” Mercer said. “He responded really well today.”

It was, by any measure, one of Hanley’s most productive performances of the young season. But the box score only hinted at what it meant.

Indiana is built with intention this year. Mercer has fashioned an offense less reliant on the long ball and more devoted to accumulation. Get on base. Take the walk. Steal when the window opens. Create traffic and let the middle of the order do what it is designed to do.

That design runs through Hanley.

When Ayden Crouse reaches. When Will Moore extends an inning. When someone at the top of the lineup turns a single into a scoring opportunity, the offense expects the next swing to matter. Too often over the course of the first two weeks of the season, those moments stalled.

Catcher Hogan Denny and shortstop Cooper Malamazian have surged early. But Hanley is the fulcrum.

“Him coming through for us there, it was a big deal, clearly,” Mercer said. “We’re built, as an offense, around [Hanley] and Hogan [Denny] and Cooper [Malamazian] there in the middle. So when those guys go, we really go.”

The six hole may not be permanent. The lineup card will likely change again.

What matters is that, for one afternoon in Cincinnati, Hanley looked less burdened and more like himself — dangerous with runners in scoring position. The swings were not violent. They were controlled. The kind that bend innings in Indiana’s favor rather than stopping them in its tracks.

Indiana’s offense does not require Hanley to be perfect. It requires him to be present in the moments it has been engineered to create.

On Wednesday, from a different spot in the lineup, he was. And when he is, Indiana goes with him.

