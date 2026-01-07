Hawaii transfer punter Billy Gowers commits to Indiana

Indiana football has landed another transfer commitment, securing a pledge from Hawaii transfer punter Billy Gowers.

Gowers, a 29-year-old freshman this past season, will join head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers ahead of the 2026 season as Indiana looks to replace outgoing punter Mitch McCarthy. The Melbourne, Australia native will be a sophomore in 2026 and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

In his first season playing American football, Gowers delivered one of the most productive punting seasons in the country. He averaged 46.2 yards on 49 punts for Hawaii, ranking 10th nationally, and posted a nation-best 93.6 punting grade per Pro Football Focus. Eighteen of his punts traveled at least 50 yards, including a long of 67 yards, while he pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 25 times with only two touchbacks. He also forced 16 fair catches.

Gowers arrived at Hawaii as a true freshman after a lengthy professional career in Australian rules football. He spent five seasons playing in the Australian Football League and also competed in the Victorian Football League, where he was a three-time VFL Team of the Year selection. In 2024, Gowers was named the VFL’s leading goal kicker and earned Port Melbourne’s Best and Fairest award.

Prior to transitioning to American football, Gowers also represented Australia in an exhibition match against India in the sport of kabaddi.

After stepping away from professional football in Australia, Gowers found his way to American football almost by chance, beginning his training with ProKick Australia in August 2024. ProKick has served as a pipeline to Bloomington in recent years, with former Indiana punters Haydon Whitehead and James Evans, along with McCarthy, all training at the program prior to their collegiate careers.

With McCarthy — another ProKick alumnus — exhausting his eligibility following the 2025 season, punter was a priority for Indiana entering the transfer portal window. Gowers becomes the Hoosiers’ 10th transfer portal commitment of the cycle and projects as the frontrunner to handle punting duties for the 2026 season.

