'He would've been battling for receiver one in this year's class': Nick Marsh continues to be significant riser ahead of 2026 season

Indiana wasn’t just looking to reload with a talented player in the portal after losing Omar Cooper Jr and Elijah Sarratt — it was looking at someone who could potentially replace some of the production lost. With spring practice wrapped up, the expectation is Nick Marsh could be that guy.

Marsh had 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 for Michigan State — a 4-8 team. The year before, it was 41 receptions for 649 yards for a 5-7 team. His production in an offense that showed very little ability to be explosive or consistently move the ball was evident. His frame, skillset and potential was even more evident.

So when it came time to begin really watching draft boards, there was clear questions around where Marsh would — or could — land.

“Marsh was a cool watch in Michigan State’s offense, which is all over the place at times,” Yahoo! Sports’ Nate Tice said on Andy & Ari On3. “He was probably my more surprising guy that I was like, okay, I’m going to include you. I’ve heard of you, obviously. You’ve been on my big list. Marsh ended up 11 on my board (this year).”

At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Marsh has terrific size on the outside, athleticism to get yards after the catch and physicality to win at the line of scrimmage or down field. He’s also a truly consistent possession receiver.

While Marsh wasn’t in this year’s draft class, Tice saw him as a clear No. 1 or 1A wideout alongside Carnell Tate, who went No. 4 overall.



“He is like really just smooth,” Tice said. “I really liked Marsh. He has the size and the speed, but maybe he’s not as much of a force of nature as (Jeremiah) Smith and (Cam) Coleman, but I just thought his route running and his friendliness to quarterbacks were excellent. I really liked him. Not a total burner, but he maximizes everything he’s got. He would have been probably receiver one or battling for receiver one in this year’s class with Carnell Tate because he’s an X (receiver).”

Marsh looks to be option 1A/1B alongside Charlie Becker this season at Indiana, and once again Indiana will have two of the top wide receiver rooms in the country.

“Nick, I mean — just a freak athlete,” Indiana QB Josh Hoover said this spring. “Unbelievable guy, just super good, super good guy, and love being around him. So I have great expectations…”

Indiana watched Omar Cooper selected in the first round this year and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round. The expectation is Marsh and Becker could be better — and both are slotted in Tice’s first round at No. 11 and No. 21, respectively.

And Tice isn’t the only one — most newsworthy draft analysts have both somewhere in the first round as spring ball wrapped up.

“The tape speaks for itself,” IU coach Curt Cignetti said of Marsh on the Bison Drops Podcast earlier this spring. “Because with a receiver sometimes, you want to see how they block. They all want to catch the ball. Do they have good ball skills, can they separate, can they make the big play? Are they out there every play, every game, are they durable?

“You watch Nick Marsh block, he’s like a warrior. Then you watch him catch a slant in the low red, break three tackles to score, it’s impressive.”

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