Hogan Denny, pitching staff lead Indiana past Vanderbilt in midweek win

On a cold afternoon in Nashville, Indiana baseball played the kind of game it has been searching for.

Not perfect. Just clean enough.

After two weeks where small moments kept stretching into bigger ones, the Hoosiers kept Tuesday afternoon from drifting. They built a lead, added to it and, when the game leaned slightly in the later innings, kept it there.

That was enough in Indiana’s 5-1 midweek win at Vanderbilt. A career day from Hogan Denny made sure of that.

There is a certain sound when a swing feels right, not louder or sharper, but cleaner, the kind of contact that feels settled the moment it leaves the bat. Denny found that early and never really lost it. Four swings turned into four extra-base hits. Two home runs that carried on their own. Two doubles that found space before defenders could react. Twelve total bases, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Every Indiana run traced back to him in some way.

It was not just what he did, but when he did it. Indiana had been searching for a swing to create separation, something to take pressure off the innings that followed. Denny’s second home run in the seventh inning did that, stretching the lead to five and giving the game a more stable shape.

The rest of that shape came from the mound.

Indiana used four pitchers and allowed just one run, a steady effort against a lineup that has done damage to most teams it has faced this season. Conner Linn set the tone with his best outing yet, working 3.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

From there, the bullpen handled the rest without much disruption. Jacob Vogel bridged the middle innings and kept inherited runners from scoring, while the staff continued to move the game forward one inning at a time.

The eighth inning was the only stretch that threatened to change that.

A pair of hits and a misplayed ground ball put two runners on with one out, and for a moment the inning started to resemble others Indiana has seen slip away. The tying run edged closer, and the pace of the game shifted just enough to be noticeable.

Then, Ivan Mastalski settled it.

The freshman right-hander returned to the mound and did what the situation required, striking out the next hitter and inducing a fly out to end the inning. It was not a dramatic sequence, but it was a necessary one, the kind of response Indiana has needed in those spots but often has not found.

Gavin Seebold finished the job in the ninth, allowing a walk before erasing it with a double play and recording the final outs without further trouble.

For a team that has spent much of the early season hovering between almost and enough, Tuesday did not need to be anything larger than it was. It was a midweek game in March, a single result that does not change the shape of a 1-5 start in conference play or rewrite the games that have already slipped away.

What it did offer was something simpler, and maybe more useful. Indiana played from ahead, added on when it had the chance and, when the game finally pushed back, responded without letting it drift.

Denny carried the offense, the pitching staff carried the rest, and for one afternoon, the game stayed exactly where Indiana put it.

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