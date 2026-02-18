Hogan Denny’s development at catcher expands Indiana baseball’s options

Tuesday night featured a pair of firsts for Indiana baseball’s Hogan Denny.

It was his first collegiate start at catcher. It was also his first career multi-homer game.

Two milestones that rarely arrive together — one rooted in trust, the other belted into the grass beyond the left-field bullpen. As he learned the rhythm of a semi-new position behind the plate, he also changed the rhythm of the game from the right-handed batter’s box.

“It always feels good to get that first home run out of the way,” Denny said postgame. “It definitely felt really good today.”

In Indiana’s 15-3 run-rule win over Bradley, Denny went 2-for-3 with two 427-foot, two-run home runs. He reached base four times, adding a walk and a hit-by-pitch to his long balls.

The home runs will headline the night, but what Denny showed sporting the catcher’s equipment may matter more for the Hoosiers in the long run.

Because as Denny proves he can catch, Indiana’s lineup card changes shape.

“The ability to have that kind of offense from your catcher is a big deal,” head coach Jeff Mercer said. “To have two legitimate, plus defenders that can catch and throw — they can spell each other, you can get guys in and out and play matchups — is a really big deal.”

That is where Denny’s development behind the plate becomes transformational rather than simply impressive.

Offense from a corner outfielder is helpful. Offense from a designated hitter is valuable. Offense from a catcher unlocks options.

Four games into the season, Mercer felt comfortable enough to hand Denny his first collegiate start behind the plate.

“He has worked really hard with Denton (Sagerman) on catching,” Mercer said. “I wanted to try to work him into it slowly, but we felt like he was ready for a start.

“He’s got that attitude of you can put me anywhere, and I’ll figure it out. [He’s got] that demeanor and attitude and confidence that he’ll figure it out. He’s been able this year to really go back in and fine tune some of the nuances of the position of catching.”

Fine tune is the operative phrase.

Denny is not new to catching. He caught from the seventh inning on in Indiana’s 11-inning loss to North Carolina last weekend. In high school, he caught and played shortstop. He moved between positions on the football field and shifted roles on the basketball court at Mooresville High School. Versatility has followed Denny for years.

What changed in the buildup to Tuesday night was the precision.

Catching at the collegiate level demands detail and trust. Tuesday night, Denny continued to earn the confidence of his head coach and pitching staff.

That trust revealed itself late.

In the final half-inning against Bradley, junior T.J. Schuyler took over behind the plate, and Denny slid to right field. The game was already in hand, but the sequence underscored something larger. Indiana did not lose offense. It did not sacrifice defense.

It simply shifted.

One player. Multiple answers.

That flexibility is not cosmetic. It shapes how Mercer builds a lineup. If Denny can catch, he is not confined to right field or designated hitter. If he can split innings with Schuyler, legs stay fresher. Matchups become easier to chase. Late-game maneuvering expands.

The lineup stretches. And when that same catcher drives two baseballs 427 feet, it stretches even further.

Denny’s development defensively is not loud in the way home runs are loud. It is quieter work. Hours behind the scenes with assistant pitching and catching coach Denton Sagerman. Conversations with Schuyler. Repetition in the bullpen. Subtle adjustments that do not stand out but can decide games in April and May.

With his growth behind the plate, Denny has made himself harder to remove from the lineup. That may be the most significant part of it all.

COLUMN: Why I’m higher on Indiana baseball despite the sweep at North Carolina

Denny did not chase this versatility for novelty. He chased it for opportunity.

“Anywhere I get the opportunity to play, as long as I get to be in the lineup and help the team, I’m grateful,” Denny said last week. “Anywhere that can help the team win.”

On Tuesday night, Denny hit two home runs. He also caught six innings of trust.

One night. Two firsts.

And suddenly, Indiana’s lineup feels more versatile than it did the day before.

Not yet a member of TheHoosier? Join our community for Just $1 and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join here!

Make sure to follow and subscribe to all TheHoosier social media platforms so you never miss any of our content including X, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Pocket Casts.