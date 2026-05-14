Hoosier Football Tailgate LIVE Tonight: Colin McMahon Joins Coach Griff for Massive IU Football Discussion

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana Football continues to dominate the national spotlight, and tonight Hoosier Football Tailgate LIVE dives headfirst into one of the biggest weeks in recent IU football history.

LIVE from the TheHoosier.com Studios powered by TheHoosier.com and On3, Coach Shannon Griffith is joined tonight by TheHoosier.com’s own Colin McMahon for an in-depth discussion surrounding the biggest storylines shaping Indiana football and the future of college football itself.

Fresh off Tuesday’s White House visit celebrating Indiana’s National Championship season, the Hoosiers continue to command national attention as Curt Cignetti prepares to drive the honorary pace car during Labor Day Weekend festivities surrounding the Indianapolis 500.

Tonight’s show will examine how Indiana Football has evolved from a national underdog story into one of the biggest conversations in college football.

Tonight’s Topics Include:

🏆 Indiana’s White House Visit

Coach Griff and Colin McMahon discuss the significance of Indiana Football being honored at the White House following the Hoosiers’ National Championship season and what that moment means for the future perception of the program nationally.

🏁 Curt Cignetti & The Indy 500

The discussion shifts to Curt Cignetti’s growing statewide and national profile as he prepares to drive the honorary pace car at the Indianapolis 500 during Labor Day Weekend festivities.

The College Football Playoff expansion debate continues heating up nationally, and tonight Coach Griff and Colin break down how a possible 16-team or 24-team playoff changes scheduling, roster management, recruiting, and the future landscape of the sport.

🔥 Indiana Recruiting Momentum

Indiana continues recruiting at the highest level in program history. Tonight’s discussion includes:

4-star and 5-star recruiting momentum

transfer portal developments

NIL implications

why Indiana is suddenly recruiting like a national power

🎯 The Schedule Debate

Coach Griff and Colin also address recent criticism regarding Indiana’s future non-conference scheduling and why the criticism may completely miss where college football is headed in the playoff expansion era.

Why Tonight’s Show Matters

This is no longer simply a conversation about Indiana becoming relevant.

This is a conversation about Indiana becoming one of the defining brands in modern college football.

From the White House to the Indianapolis 500… from recruiting battles to CFP expansion… Indiana Football is at the center of the national conversation.

Tonight’s episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate LIVE promises to feel more like a national sports radio discussion than a traditional podcast as Coach Griff and Colin McMahon break down where Indiana Football stands today — and where it may be headed next.

📍 LIVE from the TheHoosier.com Studios

📍 Powered by TheHoosier.com & On3

Don’t miss tonight’s edition of Hoosier Football Tailgate LIVE.

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