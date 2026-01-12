Hoosiers Throttle Oregon in Peach Bowl, Punch Ticket to National Championship

Shannon Griffith | Lead Football Analyst | TheHoosier.com

Indiana didn’t just win the Peach Bowl — the Hoosiers delivered a statement on the College Football Playoff stage.

In a semifinal matchup that featured the No. 1 team in the country against a top-five Oregon squad, Indiana dominated from the opening snap, rolling to a 56–22 victory and earning a trip to the National Championship game in Miami.

The tone was set immediately. On the first play of the game, D’Angelo Ponds jumped a Dante Moore pass and returned it for a pick-six, igniting the Indiana sideline and putting Oregon in chase mode for the rest of the night. From that moment forward, the Hoosiers controlled every phase of the game.

Offensively, Indiana was efficient, disciplined, and relentless. Fernando Mendoza was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 20 passes for 177 yards and five touchdowns, with zero turnovers. The Hoosiers didn’t rely on explosive yardage totals — they executed when it mattered most, especially in the red zone, turning opportunities into points and never allowing Oregon to regain momentum.

Indiana’s balance showed up on the stat sheet. The Hoosiers finished with 362 total yards, including 185 rushing yards, consistently winning at the line of scrimmage and controlling tempo. On third down, Indiana converted 11 of 14 attempts, repeatedly extending drives and wearing down the Ducks’ defense.

Defensively, this was a complete performance. Oregon totaled 378 yards, but much of that production came after the game was already in hand. Indiana’s defense forced turnovers, disrupted timing, and played with confidence and physicality throughout the night. The Hoosiers capitalized, scoring 21 points off turnovers, while Oregon managed zero points in those situations.

This game never felt rushed for Indiana. The Hoosiers dictated pace, managed situations, and played complementary football — offense, defense, and special teams all working in sync. Oregon never found rhythm, and Indiana never let its foot off the gas.

Just as important as the execution was the preparation. There was no emotional letdown after the Big Ten Championship, no signs of nerves on the playoff stage. Indiana played calm, poised, and confident — a reflection of a coaching staff that had its team fully prepared for the moment.

Zooming out, this win changed the national conversation. Indiana didn’t sneak into the National Championship game. The Hoosiers earned it — decisively — on one of the biggest stages college football has to offer.

Now, the road continues.

Indiana heads to Miami with a chance to finish the job and compete for a national title. Tonight’s episode of Hoosier Football Tailgate breaks down how this win happened, why it happened, and what carries forward as the Hoosiers prepare for the Hurricanes.

One more game remains.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2XdvY_4haUA?si=-xhTYX5sDYLIKXG2