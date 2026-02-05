How Curt Cignetti's unique philosophy has allowed for staff retention and Indiana's success

Curt Cignetti is different. We all know that, and everyone who has watched Indiana football over the past two seasons has started to realize it, but he’s still turning heads across the country.

The Hoosiers are looking to avoid being a one-hit wonder, and Cignetti isn’t deviating from his formula. The way he runs his program with short, efficient practices is unorthodox, but it’s allowed the Hoosiers to stay fresh, as well as keep their assistants around for so, so long.

Staff retention is a huge deal — probably a bigger deal than most people realize — and it’s been quite possibly the most important reason why Cignetti has been as successful as he’s been over his years as a head coach.

But why is that the case?

On the Triple Option podcast, hosted by FOX’s Rob Stone with Urban Meyer and Mark Ingram II, Cignetti explained that his outlook on practice, staffing and the overall work environment is a major reason why coaches have stayed with him for so long.

“How do I keep them?” Cignetti said, in response to a question from Meyer.

“I don’t know. I’m a little different than a lot of guys. I don’t practice for a long time. I’m a 25-minute walkthrough guy on Monday and Friday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we’re about an hour 30 to an hour 40 — helmets and shoulder pads.”

Meyer couldn’t believe it. Cignetti’s practice style is virtually unheard of, especially from successful football programs.

Offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has been with Cignetti since 2016, while defensive coordinator Bryant Haines joined Cignetti in 2014. Haines left for a year in 2016 but returned to Cignetti’s side when he was at Elon in 2017.

Both Shanahan and Haines signed extensions in December, keeping them under contract in Bloomington for three more years and furthering the narrative that Cignetti is second to none in keeping his staff intact.

Meyer has been around a lot of football. He’s won national championships at Florida and Ohio State, but when Cignetti explained his practice philosophy, he was amazed.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks up the field Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

“I’m the same way in the office. I come in early and organize the day. When we’re done with practice, those coaches can go home if they want to, if their work’s done. Some of them stay, some of them don’t,” Cignetti added.

“I don’t walk the halls to see who’s here and who isn’t. One thing I would say is we’re pretty efficient in everything we do. We don’t waste time when we’re here. We’re working.”

Under other well-known college coaches, the norm is that assistants don’t leave until the head coach leaves. That couldn’t be further from the case at Indiana, and Meyer, who is a Hall of Fame head coach, was starstruck.

What Cignetti does isn’t normal, but then again, Cignetti isn’t a normal coach. Indiana fans have said that he’s one in a million, and it’s hard to argue with that. It’s obviously complex, but at his core, the way Cignetti operates is the reason why IU was able to win a national championship.

He’s all about work — but doing it the right way. The cliché saying is “work smarter, not harder,” and that’s a pretty great way to describe what the workplace is like inside Memorial Stadium. Coaches are held to a standard, but it’s about production, and Cignetti isn’t in the business of creating work when it’s not necessary.

“So if those guys have their work done, they can go home and see their kids,” he explained.

It’s fairly straightforward in that sense. Having a workplace that values its people is one that will find success. And with the right people around Cignetti, Indiana has found the secret formula in creating a well-oiled college football team.

While other assistants consistently stay until midnight, Indiana’s coaches don’t have to. And the Hoosiers were undefeated CFP champions, while every other program came up short.

It’s not rocket science, but it might as well be. Cignetti has figured out what works for him and his program, and it’s something that very few other programs have discovered.

An efficient practice schedule hasn’t just kept Indiana’s assistants around; it’s allowed players to stay healthy and fresh, especially with the gruelingly long CFP schedule. It all starts in the offseason, as even months away from the regular season, Cignetti never moves away from his beliefs.

In spring ball next month, Indiana won’t go full contact until the Spring Game, and even then, the Hoosiers will play just a half. Cignetti isn’t big on practicing more than he has to, and that includes the offseason as well.

“We’ll practice 13 times. I’ve never practiced 15 times in the spring, and I’ve never practiced 25 times in fall camp, but we’ll get enough done in 13 days,” he said.

By the time Cignetti’s segment on the Triple Option concluded, it was as if he had explained a foreign concept to Meyer, Stone and Ingram. But what is foreign to some is the daily routine for Indiana football.

And as the Hoosiers look for back-to-back national titles, they’ll keep working and keep grinding — but with the same philosophy that has made IU so successful in a short amount of time.

“That’s exactly what I’m trying to do: keep them fresh and healthy, because nobody has depth. I’ve never had a team that had enough depth.”

With a profound understanding of what works and what doesn’t, Cignetti’s way of conducting his program’s business has allowed players and coaches to feel appreciated rather than overworked. It resulted in longtime assistants staying rather than pursuing head coaching positions elsewhere, while the Hoosiers weren’t fatigued as they advanced all the way to the national championship game.

Other programs might catch on quickly, but for now, Cignetti and Indiana continue to shock the college football world.

