How Indiana football helped shape the makeup of Indiana baseball

Two weeks before first pitch in North Carolina, the Indiana baseball team is already chasing something harder to quantify than wins and losses.

It is chasing a feeling.

Not momentum. Not hype. Not even confidence, though there is plenty of that, too. What Jeff Mercer’s club has been quietly building this winter is something deeper, a shared understanding of how to carry themselves, how to work and how to win. Improbably, that blueprint came from across the athletic department, from a place that once felt far removed from baseball’s daily grind.

It came from Indiana football.

As Mercer sees it, culture does not stay contained. When it is authentic and earned, it moves. It spills into hallways and cafeterias and interactions that have nothing to do with Saturday afternoons. This past season, Indiana’s football team did not simply win. It modeled a way of being.

And the ripple reached Mercer’s clubhouse.

College baseball lives in a constant state of tension. Players develop while teams compete. Futures loom while seasons demand presence. Mercer understands that dynamic as well as anyone. His program has sent players to the next level at a historic rate for the program and will continue to do so.

But this winter, his message has been sharpened by example.

“Your responsibility while you’re at Indiana is to win games for Indiana,” Mercer said. “Your responsibility when you’re here is to play the game in a way that allows Indiana to be successful while you’re here.”

That message has landed because his players have watched it work. They saw a football team chase team success without sacrificing individual growth. They saw that accountability did not suppress opportunity. It enhanced it.

In Mercer’s view, that understanding matters in a sport filled with rankings and projections. Baseball players are conditioned early to think about what comes next. Indiana football offered a reminder that what comes now still matters most.

“That really does help to resonate with these guys, to not be a prospect,” Mercer said.

Inside the clubhouse, that clarity has helped shape one of the most enjoyable teams Mercer has coached during his time in Bloomington. The roster blends youth and experience. Younger position players eager to contribute share space with an older-leaning pitching staff that arrived with urgency and perspective. What is missing, notably, is excess ego.

“You don’t have a tremendous ego to the group. They want to learn. They want to get better. They listen. They’re coachable,” Mercer said. “So there’s a lot of quality attributes that make them a lot of fun to coach.”

That openness is critical in a program that still demands production. Development remains a priority, but it cannot come at the expense of winning.

Shortstop Cooper Malamazian sees the results of that balance in the daily routine.

“I think this group itself is a special group,” Malamazian said. “Everyone comes to work every day and works their butt off. That’s what you want for a team. I think we’re just hungry and we have a lot of guys who want it.”

That hunger has shown up beyond practice. Sophomore first baseman Jake Hanley called the current roster “one of the most cohesive teams” he has ever been part of, a bond strengthened by deliberate time together away from baseball.

Breakfasts. Lunches. And, in the fall, Saturdays spent gathered around a television.

Two weeks from now, a group that came together to watch Indiana football will open its season with a three-game series in North Carolina. Throughout the fall and winter, they sat shoulder to shoulder watching the football team, through long drives and tense moments, through possessions that demanded patience and attention.

Without realizing it, they were learning how to be together, letting shared time do what fall practices and winter workouts never could.

