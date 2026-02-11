How Matt Myers’ 'infectious positivity' is reshaping Indiana baseball’s pitching staff

This winter, each day before Indiana’s pitchers step out onto turf or toe temporary mounds inside Mellencamp Pavilion, their phones buzz.

It is a text message. It comes early, and it comes every day.

Attack the day, it reads.

Snow has blanketed Bloomington and Bart Kaufman Field much of January and into February. Because of that, nearly every practice since the turn of the new year has unfolded indoors, where pitchers are not digging cleats into dirt, but building feel and rhythm on the green turf of the Hoosiers’ indoor practice facility.

Yet even before they walk through those doors at Mellencamp Pavilion, new pitching coach Matt Myers has already reached them.

Myers sends a daily text to the pitching staff — a simple reminder to attack the day. Once practice begins, he works the group individually, pulling pitchers aside to offer specific feedback on what he saw and where improvement lives.

The message stays consistent. Be aggressive. Be confident. Be present.

“He’s a big energy guy,” right-hander Gavin Seebold said. “He brings excitement to each and every day.”

“Coach Myers loves to pump us up,” lefty Brayton Thomas added. “He’s just a great dude and fun to be around — practices are electric now.”

SEE ALSO: A position-by-position look at Indiana baseball’s 2026 roster

That quiet routine has become one of the first signatures of Myers’ presence inside Indiana’s program. It’s a presence built on intention, steady positivity and an energy that has already begun to reshape how the Hoosiers’ pitchers move through their work.

Myers arrived in Bloomington in December as Indiana’s new pitching coach, stepping into a pitching staff he did not recruit. His first instinct was not disruption. It was patience.

He observed. He learned how the team operated. He studied routines and personalities. Early on, he chimed in sparingly, letting familiarity grow before asserting his voice more fully. Over time, those moments became conversations, and those conversations became trust.

Over the course of a 56-game season, that consistency can matter as much as any mechanical adjustment.

“People always talk about his positivity is infectious, his relatability, his enthusiasm,” head coach Jeff Mercer said. “His personality has transitioned really well.”

For Mercer, the transition carries history. More than a decade ago at Western Kentucky, Mercer served as an assistant coach on Myers’ staff. Now, Myers works for him.

The familiarity has smoothed the adjustment, but Mercer believes Myers’ longevity in the college game is what has mattered most.

Myers has spent more than 20 years coaching college pitchers. He has been a head coach. He has been a pitching coach. He has worked in the SEC, mid-major programs and professional baseball. He understands the rhythms of a college season and the balance required to keep young arms confident and connected.

“Working with young people is working with young people,” Mercer explained. “The ability to communicate a message, to articulate it, to help people be positive and confident, I think carries a lot of weight.”

That weight is already being felt inside Indiana’s clubhouse.

For Toledo transfer Jackson Bergman, the change initially brought uncertainty. Former pitching coach Dustin Glant, who recruited every arm on Indiana’s roster, left for a professional opportunity. Bergman, expected to get the ball on Saturdays to begin the season, suddenly faced the idea of learning a new voice.

That uncertainty faded quickly.

“I got on the phone with Myers over winter break, and it was just everything I was looking for,” Bergman said. “He’s fit in really good with our pitching staff.”

Indiana is not asking Myers to reinvent its pitching staff overnight. It is asking him to stabilize it.

The Hoosiers have seen improvement on the mound in recent seasons, particularly in 2025, but consistency — especially early in the year — has been elusive. Myers steps in with a short runway to learn his staff, define roles and prepare for meaningful competition.

MORE: How Indiana football helped shape the makeup of Indiana baseball

The window is brief, and the work is daily. That is where the messages matter. That is where the conversations matter. That is where energy matters.

Myers fills the final open spot on Mercer’s staff ahead of the 2026 season, but his impact is already felt beyond his title.

Before practice. Every morning.

Attack the day.

It is simple, yet intentional.

And as Indiana prepares to open its season against North Carolina, it has already become part of the program’s heartbeat.

